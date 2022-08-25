Free Quantum Computing Training Course Launched by the Linux Foundation and World Bank

Fundamentals of Quantum Computing discusses the fundamentals of quantum computing, highlighting potential technological disruptions it brings

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, has released a new, free, online training course, Fundamentals of Quantum Computing , in partnership with the World Bank. The course provides an understanding on how quantum computing could be used for complex decision making far beyond current computer capabilities, as well as an understanding of the technological, governmental, and industrial implications as the technology further matures.

The Linux Foundation logo (PRNewswire)

Quantum computing involves using quantum theories to perform complex computations. The technology has been in development for decades and is expected to revolutionize computing as it becomes more widely available.

The Linux Foundation has been providing access to online training and education since 2014 and offers a full course catalog across a dozen categories with 100+ course offerings to meet a growing demand around the world. At the same time, the World Bank Group's Open Learning Campus (OLC) serves to accelerate development solutions by transforming global knowledge into actionable learning. Since its inception in 2015, it has provided 5000 learning offerings to over 4 million clients in 190 countries. This helps to meet the World Bank Group's twin goals of ending poverty and building shared prosperity.

"Quantum computing has the potential to impact various sectors, including financial services, healthcare, agriculture and logistics, in addition to changing the way we architect cybersecurity. Given its potential impact, it is important to develop foundational knowledge of this new technology as it develops, to understand its implications for our skills, systems and technological governance," said Sheila Jagannathan, head of the Open Learning Campus at the World Bank. "As part of the Bank Group's ongoing efforts to support Government Chief Information Officers, government technology teams, advisors, and policymakers considering and preparing for the practical aspects of digital transformation in emerging economies, we have worked with Linux Foundation to develop this course on Quantum Computing fundamentals. This is part of a broader initiative to learn from our advanced digital partners, including the Republic of Korea, on the current and future impact of emerging technologies."

The new course takes approximately three hours to complete, making it accessible to anyone. It will be of particular interest for public sector leaders, Chief Information Officers (CIOs), and technology teams in charge of the planning, design, development and deployment of public service delivery and digital economy infrastructures and platforms. Learners should be generally familiar with how computers function and the current use of on-premise and cloud computing.

The course discusses the fundamentals of quantum computing, highlighting potential technological disruptions it brings. It discusses the current capabilities of quantum computing, current use cases, as well as prospective future applications, while emphasizing security advantages and dangers, especially around secure communication and encryption. It also dispels some of the myths surrounding quantum computing, explaining what it is at the moment, as well as why it is an exciting and essential technology to understand and embrace.

"We are on the cusp of another technological revolution as quantum computing technology matures and enables us to solve problems which are too computationally intensive for traditional computers," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and general manager of training & certification at the Linux Foundation. "Now is the time to start teaching folks around the world about quantum computing in order to ensure that the policy implications are thought through and that the requisite talent pool is nurtured to support this technology as it grows. The World Bank has proven to be a valuable partner in this endeavor, recognizing the need and taking a leadership role in ensuring educational resources are available around quantum computing to everyone."

Fundamentals of Quantum Computing is available for immediate, free registration. The course can be accessed both on the World Bank Group's OLC and the Linux Foundation Training Platform.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 2,950 members. The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, Hyperledger, RISC-V, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

415-420-7880

dbrown@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Linux Foundation