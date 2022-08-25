Frigo® Cheese Heads® Launches New "We Are All Cheese Heads™" Campaign to Celebrate and Fuel Tweens' Individuality

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frigo® Cheese Heads® is launching a new integrated campaign, "We Are All Cheese Heads™," featuring a cast of animated characters. The campaign aims to celebrate and encourage tweens and teens to embrace their individuality and creativity.

The idea for the campaign stems from the ongoing debate about the best way to eat string cheese, creating social media fodder by pitting different eating styles against one another. Rather than taking sides, the Cheese Heads® brand is reimagining how tweens and teens think of string cheese and how they eat it: biting, chomping, nibbling, peeling, twisting or any other way they choose to enjoy the snack.

"There's an infinite number of ways to eat Cheese Heads®, just like there's an infinite number of ways for kids to be themselves," said David Cherrie, Saputo Dairy USA vice president, marketing and innovation. "We see great opportunity for this campaign to entertain tweens and teens and inspire them to be themselves and embrace their creativity in a fun and relatable way while also appealing to their parents."

To bring this campaign idea to life, Saputo Dairy USA and agency of record Carmichael Lynch partnered with London-based director/animator Laura Jayne Hodkin and her team at Strange Beast to create a cast of characters that showcase the creative ways Cheese Heads® snacks can look. Each with its own unique personality and style, the Cheese Heads® characters are an embodiment of self-expression and creativity.

The new national campaign, which launches this month in the United States, will include digital videos, programmatic display, custom media integrations, paid social, influencer partnerships, public relations and more that resonate with tweens. In one of the first spots to run, "Fridge," the audience is introduced to the cast of characters and the home in which they live.

See more from the campaign at FrigoCheeseHeads.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram @FrigoCheeseHeads.

About Frigo Cheese Heads

The Frigo® Cheese Heads® brand features a variety of delicious, fun on-the-go snacks that encourage creative snacking and self-expression. Chomp, peel, twist, rip, nibble or tie into a braid; the only wrong way to eat Cheese Heads® is to not eat them at all. With everyday snacking options like regular or light string cheese, as well as cheese and meat combo packs, Cheese Heads® are a good source of calcium and protein in a convenient individually wrapped, tasty snack. Learn more at FrigoCheeseHeads.com.

About Saputo Dairy USA

Saputo Dairy USA (SDUSA) is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the Company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licences for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. SDUSA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes in the USA, and on the international market, dairy ingredients. Products are sold under a variety of the Company's brand names, as well as under customer brand names. SDUSA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese, and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

