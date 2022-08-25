Tacony Corporation Launches New Baby Lock Sewing Products at Baby Lock Tech 2022

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tacony Corporation has introduced a new Baby Lock product lineup from its Tacony Sewing Division. The new product line is now available at Baby Lock retailers and showcases new products for expert to beginner-level sewists. Customers who purchase a Baby Lock product will join the Baby Lock community, where they'll receive hands-on retailer support and customer service, as well as hundreds of free projects, invitations to exclusive Baby Lock online communities, access to more than 1,000 sewing videos, and more.

Tacony Corporation (PRNewswire)

"Our new lineup of sewing, embroidery, and quilting machines and accessories are packed with features that allow sewists to unlock their creativity," said Susanne Voss, director of brand marketing at Tacony Sewing Division. "Plus, each new machine comes with a Get Started Kit to provide Baby Lock owners with everything they need to begin creating and keep creating."

Key new products include:

Solaris Vision Sewing, Embroidery, and Quilting Machine

The IQ Visionary™ Projector vividly displays stitches and embroidery designs on the fabric for perfect placement.

The included 10-5/8" x 16" hoop is Baby Lock's largest hoop. It makes it possible to stitch out large embroidery designs with fewer rehoopings. Also included is a 10-5/8" x 10-5/8" hoop size which is perfect for quilt blocks.

With IQ™ Designer and IQ Intuition™ Positioning quilters can create designs and quilt motifs with ease. Draw directly on the screen, scan in favorite artwork, upload an existing file using a USB drive, or wirelessly send artwork to the machine from a smartphone using the IQ Intuition Positioning App. The art will be instantly converted for embroidery.

Achieve perfect stitches using the built-in camera and endpoint sewing stickers. Simply place the sticker where you want your stitch to end, activate the endpoint sewing feature and sew with confidence.

Create beautiful edge-to-edge quilting projects using the 10 built-in patterns. Enter a few measurements, select a hoop, specify flip options, and the Solaris Vision sets up the entire quilt. The on-screen instructions and design projections guide you every step of the way for quilts measuring up to 118" x 118."

Bloom Embroidery and Sewing Machine

251 built-in stitches and 342 built-in embroidery designs

Embroider large designs with the included 5"x7" and 5"x12" embroidery hoops.

By using Design Database Transfer, sewists can easily send designs from their computer to the machine. Also, when a WLAN connection is enabled, sewists will receive notifications when new updates are available for the machine.

Easily and automatically cut threads before moving to another segment of the design. Thread no longer travels across the hoop or the design, making embroidery cleaner than ever.

Aurora Embroidery and Sewing Machine

191 built-in stitches and 303 built-in embroidery designs

The included 4"x 4" hoop is perfect for personalizing projects with any of the Aurora's built-in embroidery designs and fonts.

By using Design Database Transfer, sewists can easily send designs from their computer to the machine. Also, when a WLAN connection is enabled, sewists will receive notifications when new updates are available for the machine.

Allegro Quilting and Sewing Machine

The Allegro has an expanded throat space of 12" to the right of the needle that provides plenty of room to work comfortably on large quilts and projects.

200 built-in stitches, including 56 utility stitches with 11 one-step buttonhole styles, 144 decorative stitch patterns, and 2 built-in alphabets.

The needle up/down feature allows sewists to choose to have the needle start in the up or down position, eliminating interruptions and making it easier to complete projects faster. It's the perfect option for chain piecing and appliqué.

Choose stitches, adjust stitch length and width, mirror image, and more using the LCD screen.

Solaris Embroidery and Sewing Upgrade 3

Enhancements include edge-to-edge quilting features, fine-tipped stylus pen, long-stitch embroidery designs, advanced multi-function foot control, advanced monogramming foot N+, and more.

In addition to the new machines, several new Baby Lock accessories are available exclusively at Baby Lock retailers, including easy-to-use magnetic embroidery hoops, foot kits, and more.

To learn more about the new Baby Lock products, visit www.babylock.com.

About Tacony Corporation

Founded in 1946, Tacony Corporation is a privately held manufacturing and distribution company that provides your world with better solutions for sewing, cleaning and home. With more than 350 associates in eight offices around the world, under the leadership of CEO Kristi Tacony Humes, Tacony's mission is to create long-lasting relationships that are based on trust and feel like family. For more information, visit www.tacony.com.

The new sewing machines will be unveiled this weekend at Tacony Corporation's Baby Lock Tech event. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tacony Corporation