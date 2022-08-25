TE Connectivity to present at Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heath Mitts, chief financial officer at TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present at Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 1:00 p.m. EDT at the Hilton Midtown in New York City.

The event will be streamed live via webcast and will be available for replay on the investor portion of TE's website at investors.te.com.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

