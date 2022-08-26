CP celebrates Lorie Kane's remarkable golf career; wishes her success on the Legends of the LPGA tour

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific celebrated CP Ambassador Lorie Kane today on the 18th green of the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club as the Canadian golf icon finished her 30th and final CP Women's Open.

"Lorie has made outstanding contributions to women's golf and the community, including as a CP Ambassador," said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. "We cherish Lorie for her contributions as a CP Ambassador since 2014, and I look forward to her continuing as a significant member of the CP team promoting CP Has Heart in the community."

Kane is moving on to compete on the Legends of the LPGA, the official senior tour of the LPGA, and will compete in senior women's major golf championships.

Kane has established a reputation as a mentor to young female golfers, including fellow CP ambassador, Brooke Henderson. Since turning professional in 1996, Lorie has recorded four career victories on the LPGA, accumulated 99 Top-10 finishes and sits 46th on the Career Money List with nearly $7 million in earnings. She has won five times on the Legends of the LPGA.

On Wednesday, Golf Canada announced that it has renamed its newly created recognition awards as the Lorie Kane Community Spirit Awards, which will celebrate the commitments of individual leaders using golf as a platform to positively impact their communities.

Off the course, Lorie was named a recipient of the Order of Canada in 2006 – the highest honour for a civilian - and selected as a torchbearer for the 2010 Winter Olympic Torch Relay. She was inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame (2015) and Canada's Sports Hall of Fame (2021).

