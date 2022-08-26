Creality and BASF Forward AM Partner to Develop Professional-grade 3d Printing Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a global pioneer in 3d printing, announces today its partnership with Forward AM, a brand of BASF, to deliver professional-grade additive manufacturing solutions for the market. The MOU-signing ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on 1 September, China Standard Time (CST) at Booth M60, TCT Shenzhen . Alongside the ceremony, Creality will launch Sermoon D3, the latest flagship to the fully-enclosed 3d printer lineup, and co-launch HP-ULTRA with Forward AM, a high-end filament series specifically designed for Creality 3d printers.

The strategic partnership combines Creality's specialty in 3d printing machinery and Forward AM's industry-leading materials technology, creating a synergy that expands the application scenarios of the professional-grade 3d printers. It will bring cost-effective 3d printing solutions including machinery, material and software to professional and industrial clients.

Fred Liu, Co-founder and Executive Director of Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology, and Dr. Chen Li, Head of Business Management and Operations, BASF 3D Printing Solutions Asia Pacific, will deliver speech and sign the MOU at the event.

Following the release of CR-5 Pro, Sermoon D3 is Creality's latest effort to expand its footprint into the professional and industrial market. The Sermoon D series is built for industrial design and offers powerful productivity in prototyping, jigs and fixtures making, and design verification. Sermoon D3 will feature industrial-grade stability and allow users to control and monitor multiple 3d printers simultaneously, effectively scaling up manufacturing production.

HP-ULTRA filaments in PLA and ABS are co-developed by Creality and Forward AM. It is part of Creality's "Better Filament Plan" to collaborate with market leaders to provide users with high-quality filaments tailor-made for Creality 3d printers.

Theme: Empower Craftsmanship with Innovation: The MOU-Signing Ceremony between Creality 3D & BASF Forward AM and New Product Launch

Time: 11:00-11:45 a.m., 1 September (UTC/GMT+08:00)

Venue: Booth M60, TCT Shenzhen, Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center

Live Entrance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80HU_weZ40E

Live Platform: Creality Official YouTube account

