ABMS Announces a Record Number of Visiting Scholars for 2022-2023 Class

Ten physicians receive financial awards for research in physician assessment, continuing professional development, and quality improvement

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to unprecedented sponsor support, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) was able to select a record number of outstanding individuals to participate in its 2022-2023 ABMS Visiting Scholars Program™.

"For this upcoming scholar cohort, the ABMS Visiting Scholars Program was able to select 10 individuals—our largest cohort to date—due to the commitment and support from sponsoring organizations," stated Greg Ogrinc, MD, MS, ABMS Senior Vice President, Certification Standards and Programs. "Like ABMS, the sponsoring organizations recognize the value in offering early-career physicians and researchers access to opportunities to develop as leaders and pursue relevant certification research focusing on assessment, professional development, quality improvement (QI), and health policy issues."

The 2022-2023 ABMS Visiting Scholars are co-sponsored by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, American Board of Ophthalmology, American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, American Board of Radiology, and American Board of Urology. The ABMS Research and Education Foundation will sponsor three additional scholars.

Launched in 2014, the one-year, part-time Visiting Scholars Program supports early-career physicians and researchers in scholarship and leadership development focusing on physician assessment in initial and continuing board certification.

ABMS Visiting Scholars are selected based on the quality of their proposed research project, the relevance of their research to the ABMS mission and the certification community, and the likelihood of making substantial progress on the project during the scholar year. Focused areas of interest for the certification community include diagnostic accuracy, competency-based medical education and assessment, equity and diversity in health care and QI.

To date, 42 Visiting Scholars have completed this program. These early-career physicians and researchers remain at their home institutions, collaborate with self-selected mentors, and participate in monthly interactive webinars with national thought leaders in medical education. Visiting Scholars' research findings are disseminated before a national audience at the annual ABMS Conference.

The 2022-2023 Visiting Scholars and their projects are :

Gina Badalato , MD, Associate Professor of Urology, New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia ( New York, NY )

Project : What are Best Practices? A Comparative Analysis of Oral Board Delivery and Outcomes Across Surgical Disciplines

(Sponsored by the ABMS Research and Education Foundation)

Joel Bradley , MD, Pediatric Hospitalist, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, ( Lebanon, NH )

Project : Reaching the Hard to Reach: Development and Evaluation of a Pediatric Residency Curriculum Connecting Engagement in Patient Safety to Quality Improvement and Disclosure

(Sponsored by the ABMS Research and Education Foundation)

Erik Fritz , MD, Orthopaedic Surgery Resident, University of Minnesota (Minneapolis , MN)

Project : Assessing the Accuracy of the Examination Linking Between the Orthopaedic In-Training Examination and the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery Certifying Examination Part I

(Co-sponsored by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery)

Ahmed Ghazi , MD, MHPE, FEBU, Associate Professor of Urology, University of Rochester ( Rochester, NY )

Project : Safe Introduction of New Procedures and Emerging Technologies in Urology

(Co-sponsored by the American Board of Urology)

Joseph Grubenhoff , MD, MSCS, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Medical Director, Diagnostic Safety Program, Children's Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado School of Medicine ( Aurora, CO )

Project : Moving from "Do you remember?" to "What can we learn?": Developing Strategies to Assist Emergency Department Providers in Calibrating Diagnostic Performance

(Co-sponsored by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation)

Sara Hunter , MD, Fellow/Rising Staff Physician, Cleveland Clinic ( Cleveland, OH )

Project : "It's Not Enough to be Up-to-Date, You Have to be Up-to-Tomorrow": How Longitudinal Assessment Encourages Radiologists to Stay Current

(Co-sponsored by the American Board of Radiology)

Benjamin Kinnear , MD, Med, Associate Professor, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine ( Cincinnati, OH )

Project : Examining the Nature of Validity Argumentation in Health Professions Education Assessment

(Sponsored by the ABMS Research and Education Foundation)

Kevin (Chris) McMains , MD, Professor of Surgery, South Texas Veterans Health Care System ( San Antonio, TX )

Project : Professional Identity Formation and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Oral Board Examinations

(Co-sponsored by the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery)

Sunil Samuel , MBBS, MBA, Post-Doctoral Scholar, Oregon Health & Science University ( Portland, OR )

Project : Assessing the Impact of Telemedicine on Electronic Health Record In-box Messages Relating to Test Results

(Co-sponsored by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation)

Divya Srikumaran, MD, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Vice Chair of Education, Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD)

Project : Gender Differences in Ophthalmology ACGME Milestones Evaluations

(Co-sponsored by the American Board of Ophthalmology)

Applications for the 2023-2024 Visiting Scholars Program will be available in early 2023 on the ABMS website.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 940,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 88 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.Top of Form

