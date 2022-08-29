IRO Summit Presented by Yardi Breeze Will Tackle Industry Challenges

Free virtual event for rental owners takes place Sept. 8

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent rental owners have an opportunity to expand their industry knowledge, network with peers and dive into the latest tech offerings at IRO Summit 2022, presented by Yardi Breeze and the National Apartment Association (NAA). The third annual free virtual event is set for Sept. 8.

The virtual summit is open to all independent rental owners. There is no requirement to be a Yardi® client or NAA member to attend.

Sessions can be streamed anytime from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT, letting attendees join as their schedules permit. Speakers will also be available from 12-4 p.m. EDT for their scheduled live Q&A. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of these live chat opportunities and to bring questions for the expert speakers. Register for the event now to secure your space.

"The IRO community faces unique challenges in the labor market and is heavily impacted by inflation and other economic headwinds," said Chris Ulep, vice president at Yardi. "This summit is designed to help them navigate and overcome these challenges, among others."

Matthew Haines, chair of the NAA IRO committee, agreed with Ulep's outlook on the summit. "IROs in particular have felt lingering pandemic challenges," said Haines. "NAA is honored to join forces with Yardi Breeze to ensure this important segment of the industry has access to education and networking opportunities that will help chart their course forward."

Learn more about the speaker and session lineup and how to access all sessions for on-demand viewing.

