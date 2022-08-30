IMG HELPS, Inc - The Philanthropic Arm of IMG Health Clinic Proudly Launches HEAT - Health Education and Treatment Program

Florida-Based Initiative Will Provide Sexual Health Education & Treatment for Underserved Communities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today marks the launch of the nonprofit program HEAT (Health, Education, and Treatment). This Florida-based initiative provides sexual wellness education and treatment to underserved communities while promoting awareness of HIV, Hepatitis C, and STDs. Formed under IMG HELPS, Inc, the philanthropic arm of IMG Health Clinic , a minority-owned and led healthcare provider that offers fast and free testing of infectious diseases HIV, Hepatitis C, and STDs, the HEAT program aims to heal, educate, and treat 2,000 patients annually across the State of Florida.

HEAT's anchoring pillar of education is implemented through mentorship and counseling, encouraging a healthy lifestyle while teaching essential life skills and guidance to patients in some of the most vulnerable and marginalized communities throughout Florida. Regardless of socio-economic status, ethnicity, and gender, the HEAT program will also provide hygiene and grooming products and food vouchers; however, it can only do so with support of like-minded partners.

"We know that we can achieve more with the help and support of our partners, and this is why we're proud to work side-by-side with nonprofit, corporate partners, government agencies, and team members to make an impact."

– Steve Vixamar & Clifford W. Knights II, Co-Founders of IMG Health Clinic & IMG HELPS, Inc

HEAT will build partnership and in-kind donation opportunities to provide health, education, and treatment assistance to those in need. Required items include educational materials, personal care products, medical supplies, and meal vouchers.

Please join us by donating at IMGHELPS.org.

About IMG Health Clinic

IMG Health Clinic ( www.imghealthclinic.com ), headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, provides comprehensive healthcare services to help reduce the spread of HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, and PrEP disparities in some of the most vulnerable, marginalized, and underserved communities in Florida. Please follow @imghealthclinic on social media for updates and more information.

About IMG HELPS , Inc

IMG HELPS, Inc ( www.imghelps.org ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization launched in 2020 to continue and expand upon the philanthropic work that IMG Health Clinic has done by serving more than 12,000 people in the State of Florida. IMG Helps, Inc. is a covered entity specializing in testing, treating, and managing HIV, Hepatitis C, STDs, PrEP treatment, and more.

