LiveHire Announces Launch of "Thrive" Global Partner Ecosystem to Bring Together World Class Technologies and Service Providers

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire Ltd. (ASX:LVH), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform connecting companies and candidates, today announced the launch of the global Thrive Partner Network, bringing together the best technologies and service providers to deliver total talent acquisition and direct sourcing solutions with an award-winning candidate experience for hiring teams and candidates.

LiveHire's Thrive Partner Network will drive stronger collaboration and partnerships between leading organizations to bring LiveHire's award-winning experiences to candidates and hiring professionals across the world. The partner network will positively lend itself to supporting clients who are looking to implement and maintain end-to-end workforce solutions that deliver outstanding results.

"It is our mission to empower the flow of the world's talent and we do that through a best-of-breed recruitment and talent mobility software." says Christy Forest, LiveHire CEO. "Our Thrive Partner Network consists of the best technology and service providers who enable organizations to build a full recruitment technology stack that meets their unique business needs."

The LiveHire Thrive Partner Network brings three types of formal partners into the fold:

Technology Partners that provide bespoke products that optimize the recruitment process and solve unique HR and business needs. Our technology partners consist of integrations and trusted best-in-class providers from technical & cultural assessments, background and reference checks, sourcing, talent marketplaces, HRIS's, VMS's, video interviews and all the way to onboarding. This category of partners includes leading technology leaders and ISVs: SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Fieldglass, Beeline, VectorVMS, Renhead, Glider AI, HireVue, Enboarder, XRef, Criteria, MyInterview and more. Transformation Partners that support clients to help with HR and digital transformation projects, implementing direct sourcing technologies and to achieve their hiring goals. Our transformation partners are trusted providers that deliver on the promise of optimizing your workforce strategy by providing innovative solutions, improved processes, and ongoing development. This category includes QuantumWork Advisory, TalentBelt and more. RPOs/MSPs/Curation Partners: LiveHire's partnership with leading RPOs and MSPs is an essential and integral part of delivering a talent pipeline, leveraging the employer brand for private talent pools or building public talent pools with dedicated talent curation services. This category includes leading organizations like TAPFIN, AMS, HudsonRPO, Atrium, HireGenics, Viventis and more. LiveHire's RPO, MSP and curation partners have achieved amazing results through the LiveHire platform.

a. Komatsu partnered with HudsonRPO and integrated LiveHire with SAP SuccessFactors to deliver an end-to-end solution for their entire workforce. By using the LiveHire platform and working with HudsonRPO , Komatsu reduced their reliance on paid advertising and recruitment agencies, found a technology to support their Employer Value Proposition and diversity goals, and decreased the time it takes to fill vacancies. Komatsu achieved a 62% reduction in time to hire, 3x the percentage of hires from referred candidates and 30% of their internal hires from their Talent Community.

b. A Canadian government healthcare body partnered with a curation partner to rapidly hire hundreds of contact tracers to combat COVID-19. During the project, the curation team achieved a median time to submit of 3 days. This rapid, high-volume hiring project was heavily supported by LiveHire's two-way messaging, resulting in a median response time of only 1 hour from candidates.

The LiveHire Thrive Partner Network, paired with the integration marketplace and LiveHire's open APIs, offers clients the flexibility to create a best-in-class tech stack supported by market leading service partners that work with LiveHire.

"The LiveHire Thrive Partner ecosystem and alliances is designed to drive innovation through strong collaboration with leading organizations and expand the capabilities of the platform and tools that hiring teams use regularly." said Dave Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Channel Sales at LiveHire. "The partner network will create a positive impact on the lives of candidates and hiring teams as they attract, engage and recruit talent using one unified platform for unprecedented recruiting excellence."

"LiveHire's Thrive Partner ecosystem uniquely addresses the universal workforce challenges for companies," says Jake Ebenhoch, Head of Business Development at QuantumWork Advisory. "QuantumWork Advisory is proud to be Thrive's strategic advisory and transformation partner that uses Design Thinking methodology to evaluate current friction points across people, process, and technology. The recommendations help global organizations create business justifications with practical go-forward strategies while also driving the implementation of market-leading technologies across their recruitment and contingent workforce practices."

"Hiring success hinges on an integrated recruiting strategy for attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent; you must have the right technology partners to deliver on the promise of Talent Quality," shares Satish Kumar, CEO of Glider AI. "We're thrilled to offer this as an active member in the LiveHire Thrive Partner Network and to offer positive hiring outcomes for our collective customers."

"Our partnership with LiveHire as our preferred technology partner for direct sourcing is central to our mission to bring innovation and impact to our clients," says Amy Doyle, Global Leader Talent Solutions at TAPFIN. "TAPFIN is a proven partner to our 200+ global clients and will lead the way with a direct sourcing solution that increases their competitiveness in the labor market and delivers real business outcomes."

To learn more about LiveHire Thrive Partner Network, visit www.livehire.com/us/partners .

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading total talent platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers through branded Talent Communities. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally.

LiveHire is proudly partnered with an expansive network of organizations including VMS, MSP, RPO, video interviewing, onboarding and more to offer the flexibility companies need for a world-class experience for hiring teams and candidates.

As an ISO and SOC2 Type 1 certified organization, LiveHire is committed to providing a highly secure and compliant interface for all its users.

View original content:

SOURCE LiveHire