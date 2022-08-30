New Physics E-Book Helps High School and College Students Explore Mechanics Concepts Using Video Analysis

Vernier Video Analysis: Conservation Laws and Forces features 12 hands-on investigations that use award-winning app from Vernier Science Education

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support high school and college physics instruction, Vernier Science Education has released Vernier Video Analysis: Conservation Laws and Forces. This new e-book, which features 12 hands-on investigations that use the award-winning Vernier Video Analysis® app, helps students explore mechanics topics beyond basic motion, such as conservation of energy and conservation of translational and angular momentum.

"Vernier Video Analysis: Conservation Laws and Forces builds on students' understanding of physics as they delve into more complex concepts," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "It features a number of real-world examples to help increase engagement and knowledge retention as students critically analyze data."

The investigations in the e-book go beyond simple kinematics, connecting physics concepts to various sports and athletic activities. In addition, students can examine interactions between different objects, such as a physical pendulum and a cart, or two similarly charged objects. Sample investigations include "Energy of a Bouncing Ball," "Introduction to Weight Lifting," "Angular Momentum and Energy," and "Water Flow from a Tank: Parabolic Trajectory."

In addition to providing an instructor guide with troubleshooting tips and answers to questions, Vernier Video Analysis: Conservation Laws and Forces outlines the student materials needed for the investigations with two levels of scaffolding: guided and abridged. The guided materials provide step-by-step instructions for navigating Vernier Video Analysis and work well for students who have not used the app. The abridged materials are appropriate for students who are familiar with Vernier Video Analysis.

Available as a 30-day free trial and as a site-license subscription, Vernier Video Analysis enables students to use their Chromebook™ or another mobile device to insert a video with recorded motion and mark points to track the object in motion. The app generates accurate and visually rich graphs that reflect the recorded motion for students to analyze.

Vernier Video Analysis is compatible with multiple devices and platforms, including macOS®, iPadOS®, iOS, Windows®, Chrome OS™, and Android™. Utilizing one of these devices with the app, students can use prepared videos, found videos, or videos they've collected for analysis and conduct experiments that cannot be done with sensors, such as following a basketball in flight, analyzing the vertical drop of a roller coaster, and tracking the motion of a ball as it is being juggled.

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

