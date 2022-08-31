Fran Lawler Joins OnCorps Executive Team to Drive Organizational Development

Company Announces Hiring of First Chief Human Resources Officer Following Series B Investment

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCorps Inc. — a Boston-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup — today announced the appointment of Fran Lawler as the first Chief Human Resources Officer. Lawler joins the OnCorps leadership team to help further the OnCorps mission: solving operational challenges in the financial service industry through applied AI.

Horizontal logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have Fran join our team," said OnCorps founder and Chief Executive Officer Bob Suh. Earlier this year, OnCorps closed an $8 million round of funding led by Guggenheim Investments . The firm continues to invest those funds to grow its product and delivery capabilities. "AI is an incredibly challenging discipline. It requires the best and the brightest to deliver industry-leading solutions. Fran is the perfect leader to accelerate team building with only the highest caliber talent."

Lawler will oversee all HR objectives — recruiting, learning and development, company culture, and employee advocacy — by approaching human resources with a company growth mentality. Among her highest priorities is to attract and retain the most talented software engineers and data scientists, some of the most scarce skills in what remains an extremely competitive hiring environment.

"Human Resources has the power to drive operational excellence, starting with the very first interaction with future employees," says Lawler. "It's about seeing every opportunity to support the right work with the right people, and instilling that mindfulness into the company culture. Really, it's about empowerment."

Lawler brings a depth and breadth of experience acquired over 21 years in Human Resource Leadership across various industries. Prior to joining OnCorps, Lawler held HR leadership roles with firms including Corning, Apex Tool, and Stanley Black & Decker. Lawler has previously served as CHRO, once at Medifast, Inc and most recently at Massachusetts-based athenahealth.

Lawler received her B.S. in Systems Engineering from the US Military Academy at West Point, and her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. Lawler served as an officer in the US Army's Medical Service Corps for six years.

About OnCorps, Inc.

The mission at OnCorps is to elevate work and performance by applying AI to handle predictable and laborious calculations, decisions, and tasks across the financial services industry. OnCorps clients manage over $11 trillion in assets, and have used advanced AI solutions to reduce labor costs by over 90 percent and identify millions in reporting errors. The firm works closely with scientific advisors from Yale, Harvard, and Oxford to formulate and rigorously test new algorithms; results from research on behavioral AI have been published in the Harvard Business Review and other journals. The firm's innovative algorithms have earned OnCorp the 2019 NOVA Award by Nicsa and the 2019 Fintech Breakthrough Award for best banking infrastructure software. OnCorps is a 2022 member of the MassChallenge FinTech accelerator. For more information, visit https://oncorps.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnCorps