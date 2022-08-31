Magewell to Launch Advanced Live Encoder for Streaming and IP Workflows at IBC2022

New Ultra Encode AIO builds on versatility and feature-richness of other Ultra Encode models with HDMI and SDI connectivity, 4K encoding, file-based recording and more

NANJING, China, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magewell is poised to unveil a powerful new flagship model in its Ultra Encode family of universal live media encoders for applications ranging from live streaming to IP-based production and AV-over-IP. The new Ultra Encode AIO builds on the flexibility of the company's original Ultra Encode models with expanded features including HDMI and SDI input connectivity in a single unit; 4K encoding and streaming from the HDMI input; simultaneous multi-protocol streaming; higher streaming bitrates; file recording; and much more.

Magewell will unveil its new Ultra Encode AIO advanced live encoder at IBC2022 for applications ranging from live streaming and recording to IP-based production and AV-over-IP. (PRNewswire)

Magewell will debut the new encoder at the upcoming IBC2022 exhibition in Amsterdam (September 9 to 12), where the company will exhibit in stand 7.A40.

"The rich feature set and versatility of our Ultra Encode HDMI and Ultra Encode SDI have made them very popular with streaming and production professionals as well as systems integrators, and we're excited to expand the family with the new Ultra Encode AIO," said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell. "Ultra Encode AIO takes the capabilities of its siblings to a whole new level for advanced professional use cases, from recording and 4K encoding to greater flexibility for multi-destination streaming."

Ultra Encode AIO supports multiple video encoding formats – including H.264, H.265 (HEVC), NDI®|HX 2, and the new NDI®|HX 3 – and a wide array of delivery protocols including RTMP, RTMPS, SRT, RTSP, RTP, HLS, and TVU's ISSP technology. Video can be encoded at resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 30 frames per second from HDMI sources, or up to 1080p HD at 60 fps from the device's 3G-SDI input.

The single-channel Ultra Encode AIO can encode one live input source – either HDMI or SDI – or mix video from the HDMI and SDI inputs (picture-in-picture or side-by-side) into a combined output. Video can be encoded at bitrates up to 32Mbps, while up to eight channels of audio can be encoded in AAC format. Two concurrent encoding profiles with distinct combinations of resolution, frame rate, and bitrate can be specified, and up to eight user-configurable overlays – including text, images, and a clock – can be applied to each profile.

Configurable presets enable easy streaming to YouTube® Live, Facebook® Live, Twitch®, or custom targets. Ultra Encode AIO can stream to up to six different target destinations simultaneously, including the ability to stream concurrently in multiple protocols. Inputs can also be recorded as files to an SD card, USB-connected storage device, or networked storage (NFS, CIFS or SMB).

For IP production workflows and AV-over-IP signal distribution architectures, Ultra Encode AIO supports NDI®|HX 3, the latest version of the high-efficiency, low-bandwidth option in the popular NDI® IP media transport technology platform. NDI®|HX 3 improves video quality while enabling very low latency. Ultra Encode AIO also supports the earlier NDI®|HX 2 for broad compatibility.

Ultra Encode AIO can be configured, monitored, and controlled through its browser-based web interface – accessible through any computer or mobile device, with an optimized layout for smartphones – with centralized management of multiple units available through the Magewell Cloud software. In addition to manual control, scheduled streaming and recording are also available through the web UI, while the unit's touchscreen LCD screen provides status information and snapshot previews. HTTP-based APIs are also available for systems integrators and third-party developers to incorporate Ultra Encode AIO into their solutions.

Ultra Encode AIO devices measure 214.9mm (8.46 inches) by 128.2mm (5.05 inches) with a height of 44.55mm (1.75 inches). Pairs of units can be rack-mounted together with included mounting hardware. The device can be powered via PoE (Power over Ethernet) or the included power adapter. In addition to HDMI and SDI video input and loop-through connections with embedded audio support, Ultra Encode AIO also offers line-level analog audio input and output. For network connectivity, the encoder features built-in Wi-Fi and an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port, as well as support for optional, third-party 3G/4G broadband modems.

Ultra Encode AIO is slated to start shipping in Q4. The existing Ultra Encode HDMI and Ultra Encode SDI models continue to be available for customers needing only a single input connectivity standard and who do not require the additional advanced capabilities of Ultra Encode AIO. Meanwhile, Magewell's Ultra Stream encoders remain the gold standard for non-professional or less experienced users with fairly straightforward live streaming and recording needs.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

#NDI

