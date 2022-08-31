R1 Announces RCM Partnership with Emergency Physicians Professional Association

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) ("R1"), a leading provider of technology driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, announced an agreement to be the exclusive provider of revenue cycle management services for Emergency Physicians Professional Association (EPPA), a physician group providing high-quality emergency medicine and urgent care across Minnesota.

Eppa Logo (PRNewswire)

The partnership is expected to optimize clinical, financial, and operational performance for EPPA, while bolstering the patient experience and service for its patients. R1's model hardwires best practices and processes into its proprietary technology platform while leveraging intelligent automation, advanced data analytics and technical expertise to streamline workflows, improve efficiencies and drive superior outcomes.

Headquartered in Bloomington, MN, EPPA has been providing expert medical care in Minnesota communities for more than 50 years; it is one of the oldest and most respected independent emergency physician groups in the country. EPPA is independently owned and governed by its physician shareholders and serves more than 600,000 patients every year across its 11 hospitals and medical centers and three Urgency Room locations.

"I'm excited to partner with R1 as our resource for revenue cycle management," said Tom Klassen, MHA, executive vice president, and chief operating officer at EPPA. "We believe this partnership will create positive outcomes and solutions for our group, while giving us the ability to deliver a more unified, patient-centric experience to those we serve."

"We look forward to collaborating with EPPA to deliver a comprehensive, enterprise revenue cycle solution. This partnership will not only improve their financial performance and patient experience, but also support their long-term growth objectives while fulfilling EPPA's vision of delivering excellence in emergency and urgent care medicine," said Gary Long, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at R1.

About R1RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About Emergency Physicians Professional Association

Emergency Physicians Professional Association (EPPA) was founded in 1969. EPPA's mission is to provide an innovative, stable, and supportive platform to practice acute care medicine as an independent group. This framework allows EPPA health professionals the best opportunity to align with EPPA partners in delivering world-class care for EPPA patients.

The group is comprised of more than 300 board-certified emergency physicians, family practice physicians and advanced practice clinicians (APCs) including physician assistants and nurse practitioners. EPPA providers staff hospital emergency departments across the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and rural Minnesota and owns and operates three stand-alone Urgency Room locations. For more information about the EPPA, visit eppahealth.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements about expected benefits of the agreement with Sutter Health, expectations regarding employees, future events and relationships, plans, future growth, and future performance are forward-looking statements. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "strive," "will," "would," and similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events as of the date hereof and any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions, projections, or expectations prove incorrect, actual results, performance, financial condition, or events may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, estimated, or expected. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to retain existing customers or acquire new customers; the development of markets for our revenue cycle management offering; variability in the lead time of prospective customers; competition within the market; breaches or failures of our information security measures or unauthorized access to a customer's data; delayed or unsuccessful implementation of our technologies or services, or unexpected implementation costs; disruptions in or damages to our global business services centers and third-party operated data centers; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operating results, and financial condition; and the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

R1 Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emergency Physicians Professional Association (EPPA)