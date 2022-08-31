Wolverine and the Ram Truck Brand Debut "Built for the Driven" Collection Benefitting the Next Generation of Skilled Workers

The 2nd collaboration includes limited-edition apparel and boots that help support the SkillsUSA Hope Fund

ROCKFORD, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Labor Day, Wolverine, the 139-year-old heritage work brand, and the Ram Truck Brand, the automaker that is "Built to Serve", are back with their second exclusive collaboration that will benefit the skilled trades. To recognize the hard work, integrity, and dedication of America's workers, both brands have come together for a consecutive year with a limited-edition "Built for the Driven" collection which features American made boots, clothing, and accessories.

"Our collaboration with the Ram Truck Brand has seamlessly allowed us to connect to existing and new consumers with our unique and purposeful product," said Scott Schoessel, VP of Marketing at Wolverine. "Though most importantly, this co-branded collection is helping to inspire the next generation of skilled tradespeople to develop their careers and close the skilled trades gap that continues to exist in our country today."

Alongside the two fan-favorite work boot styles of the Wolverine x Ram Tradesman Safety Toe boot and cobranded socks from the 2021 collection, the new "Built for the Driven" collection includes the addition of a graphic tee shirt, sweatshirt, and beanie. Each item is designed to reflect the quality and craftsmanship the brands are known for to encourage the next generation of skilled tradespeople to pursue their passions.

"Together with Wolverine, we're excited to release our second licensed collection 'Built for the Driven' to create more awareness around educational opportunities in the skilled trades workforce," said Marissa Hunter, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Stellantis North America. "From the thoughtfully designed work boots to the graphic tees, this collection is designed to educate and empower young men and women entering the work force about the many reputable career occupations available in skilled trades."

As part of the launch, Wolverine is donating $75,000 to the SkillsUSA Hope Fund that's providing equitable access to opportunities for more youth to pursue their skilled trades career. The Wolverine and the Ram Truck Brand partnership was built on the brands' joint missions to support educational opportunities around the skilled trades, extending from Wolverine's long-standing Project Bootstrap platform.

"Competing in the SkillsUSA masonry competitions allowed me to build relationships with the supporting companies, which ultimately jumpstarted my career," said Ashton White, SkillsUSA member and national masonry gold medalist. "By joining SkillsUSA, students can be job ready on day one because they will develop the necessary personal, workplace and technical skills for their career. I've had so many great opportunities because of SkillsUSA and I'm thankful to be part of this amazing organization."

Beginning today, all items from the second rendition of the Wolverine and the Ram Truck Brand collection are available in limited quantities on www.Wolverine.com with pricing ranging from $15 – $229. Shop today to support the next generation of skilled trades people.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million over the last 5 years to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT RAM TRUCK BRAND

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.



Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.

ABOUT SKILLSUSA

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen the nation's skilled workforce. Driven by employer demand, SkillsUSA helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics. This SkillsUSA Framework empowers every student to succeed at work and in life, while helping to close the skills gap in which millions of positions go unfilled. Through SkillsUSA's championships program and curricula, employers have long ensured schools are teaching relevant technical skills, and with SkillsUSA's new credentialing process, they can now assess how ready potential employees are for the job. SkillsUSA has nearly 400,000 members nationwide in high schools, colleges and middle schools, covering over 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and is recognized by the U.S. departments of education and labor as integral to career and technical education. It has served nearly 14.2 million members since 1965. For more information, visit www.skillsusa.org.

