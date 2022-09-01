MasTec Senior Management to Participate in the Stifel, Morgan Stanley and D.A. Davidson Institutional Investor Conferences

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that its senior management will be participating in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's 10th Annual Laguna Investor Conference on Thursday, September 15th at approximately 7:55 p.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will be participating in a fireside chat with our covering analyst at DADCO's Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Thursday, September 22nd at approximately 9:00am E.T. One-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conferences.

The audio and any presentation materials may be accessed through links on the "Investors" page of MasTec's website at www.mastec.com. Interested parties should check the Company's website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentations will also be available for replay on the MasTec website for approximately 30 days.

In addition to the above webcast presentations, J. Marc Lewis, MasTec's Vice President of Investor Relations, will be in London on September 7th holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Stifel Industrials & Renewables Summit and participating in a conference only fireside chat with the covering analyst.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: power delivery services, including transmission and distribution, wireless, wireline/fiber and customer fulfillment activities; power generation, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas pipeline and distribution infrastructure; heavy civil; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com. The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein.

