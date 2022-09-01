Product Testers Wanted for New Festool QUADRIVE TPC 18/4 Cordless Hammer Drill

Trade professionals and advanced DIYers can apply from Sept. 1 – Sept. 11.

LEBANON, Ind., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool is launching a nationwide search across the United States for trade professionals and advanced DIYers to test its new QUADRIVE TPC 18/4 Cordless Hammer Drill. Festool will select 10 winners who will put the TPC 18/4 to the test and share their product photos and video reviews with Festool. The company may share the testers' reviews on its social media channels so others can get a deeper sense of how Festool power tools are "built better to build better."

Each product tester will receive one TPC 18/4 Cordless Hammer Drill Set that includes the TPC 18/4 Cordless Hammer Drill, two 4.0 Ah batteries, TCL 6 charger, right angle chuck, eccentric chuck, Centrotec chuck, metal chuck, depth stop chuck and socket adapter, valued at $860.00.

The 10 testers will agree to use the tool during their normal day on the jobsite or in the workshop and document their experience.

Interested candidates should register by Sept. 11 by visiting www.festoolusa.com/myfestool. Festool will notify winners by Sept. 19.

Festool launched the QUADRIVE TPC 18/4 Cordless Hammer Drill earlier this year as part of the company's comprehensive and robust cordless lineup. Powerful and versatile with four gears to address nearly any application, the QUADRIVE TPC 18/4 Cordless Hammer Drill is ready for wood, metal, masonry, and more. Next to being a truly multifunctional 18-volt hammer drill, the robust four-speed metal gearbox and the wide selection of chucks make the TPC 18/4 stand out. With its enormous power and high speeds, it can handle even the toughest tasks.

About Festool

Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is known for its innovative, precision-engineered power tool solutions. Based in Lebanon, IN, Festool USA LLC. offers a comprehensive line-up of power tools and system accessories, designed to boost productivity through efficiency and high performance. For more information, visit https://www.festoolusa.com/

