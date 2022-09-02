White Castle adds to 1921 Slider line-up with two new great tastes, available for limited time

White Castle also introduces "Cheesy 10 Sack," a special price for 10 cheese sliders,

giving cravers great taste at a great value

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just four months after launching The 1921 Slider, White Castle is introducing two new taste-tempting variations to the burger that has proven to be a favorite among cravers.

White Castle's new 1921 BBQ Bacon Slider is a thick, juicy 100% beef patty, seared and seasoned to perfection, topped with lettuce, pickles, a slice of Roma tomato, and grilled caramelized onions as well as bacon, smoked cheddar cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s Honey BBQ Sauce. (PRNewswire)

Beginning today, the 1921 BBQ Bacon Slider and the 1921 Ghost Slider will join White Castle's menu of hot-and-tasty sliders.

Like The 1921 Slider, both variations are thick, juicy 100% beef patties, seared and seasoned to perfection, topped with lettuce, pickles, a slice of Roma tomato, and grilled caramelized onions, and served on White Castle's signature bun. The 1921 BBQ Bacon Slider also features bacon, smoked cheddar cheese and Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ Sauce. For those who crave the heat, the 1921 Ghost Slider includes a slice of ghost pepper cheese, a creamy jack cheese infused with flakes of ghost peppers, one of the hottest peppers on the planet.

"White Castle has been well-known for its slider innovations over the years, and these two new versions of our 1921 Slider reflect our desire to keep our crave-ability quotient going strong," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We think people of great taste everywhere are going to love these new twists to such a classic burger."

White Castle, a 101-year-old family-owned business, introduced The 1921 Slider as a permanent menu item in late spring as a way to honor the burger that launched the fast-food industry. In 1921, White Castle founder Billy Ingram had the idea of making a hamburger by pressing a beef meatball into a flat, circular patty, and later even invented an industrial strength spatula to press the meatball more easily on the grill. That's how the iconic White Castle slider came to be.

The 1921 Ghost Slider and the 1921 BBQ Bacon Slider will be available through the end of November.

White Castle's Cheesy 10 Sack offers great taste at a great value

There's more big news coming from White Castle besides the two new 1921 Sliders. Between now and November 27, White Castle is offering its Cheesy 10 Sack for just $8.99 ($9.99 in New York, New Jersey and Scottsdale).

As the name suggests, the Cheesy 10 Sack features 10 delicious cheese sliders. Customers can pick either American, spicy jalapeño, smoked cheddar or the new, smoking-hot ghost pepper cheese.

"Our Cheesy 10 Sack is a terrific value, providing Cravers with a hot and tasty, affordable meal," Richardson said.

New Coca-Cola Freestyle soft drinks keep the Night Castle party going

White Castle is also introducing two Coca-Cola Freestyle soft drinks to celebrate its standing as the after-hours scene for food and fun. Sprite Midnight, a mix of the familiar lemon-lime taste of Sprite and delicious berry and grape flavors, is the perfect complement to any slider and will help keep the late-night party going. Powerade Midnight, featuring the refreshingly smooth taste of grape and a citrusy splash of lemonade, is an ideal choice to rehydrate after a night of fun.

About White Castle ®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 101 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/WHITE CASTLE SYSTEMS,INC.) (PRNewswire)

