AARP Pennsylvania Statement on Recent Developments in Nursing Home Facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The health and safety of nursing home residents is of paramount concern to AARP. Throughout the past two and half years, we have consistently advocated for federal and state governments to provide dedicated funding and strong policies to protect the health and safety of residents of long-term care facilities, including adequate staffing. Furthermore, we have called for there to be transparency and accountability to ensure that taxpayer funds are being used for resident care.

Despite millions of dollars being made available to long-term care facilities, including through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, we are deeply concerned that nursing home staffing at more than one dozen facilities in the state is at risk this evening. We encourage Pennsylvanians with a parent, spouse, sibling or other loved one in a nursing home to remain diligent as care must continue to be rendered to each resident. Visit, ask questions, seek answers, and if you're concerned or unsure about the care your loved is receiving, contact your local long-term care ombudsman.

