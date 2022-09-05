Inna Braverman, Eco Wave Power's Founder and CEO, to Speak at an Event by the University of Haifa in NYC Hosted by Philanthropist Tzili Charney

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq Capital Market: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Inna Braverman, the company's founder and CEO, will speak at the University of Haifa's Art and Science reception, hosted by philanthropist Tzili Charney and the American Society of the University of Haifa (ASUH), Braverman's alma mater.

Braverman will offer remarks in front of an invitation-only crowd of distinguished alumni and supporters at 6 PM (NYC time) on September 15.

Others slated to give remarks include Ambassador Asaf Zamir, Consul General of Israel in New York; and Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo, who supported and enabled the implementation of Eco Wave Power's newest wave energy project (the EWP-EDF One project) in Jaffa Port, Israel.

Hosting the event is Tzili Charney, a New York-based philanthropist. Charney, Vice Chairman of the University of Haifa's Board of Governors, is the Chairman at her late husband's real estate business, L.H. Charney Associates, whose holdings include 10 Times Square and 1410 Broadway, the new home of ASUH.

The event will also celebrate the university's Leon H. Charney School of Marine Science's extraordinary research to listen, interpret, and communicate with one of the earth's largest and longest-living creatures—the sperm whale. The Project CETI (Cetacean Translation Initiative) is a scientific quest with partner universities to reshape humanity's understanding of its place on the planet and to inspire environmental awareness.

"As a proud alumnus of the University of Haifa, and as an entrepreneur deeply involved in the marine sector through my work with Eco Wave Power, I am honored to be invited to speak at such an important milestone for the university and be a part of the celebration of establishing deeper roots for the University in the United States, as Eco Wave Power also expands our operations in the United States," said Braverman.

Earlier this year, Braverman became the youngest person in the University of Haifa's history to receive an honorary fellowship in recognition for her groundbreaking work towards wave energy commercialization. She received the honorary fellowship at the university's 50th Board of Governors Gala, alongside fellow honorees Maj. Gen. Orna Barbivay, Minister of Economy and Industry; Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel, Director General of the Ministry of Defense; and Mr. Idan Ofer, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur.

This is the third event Braverman will be speaking at during her current visit to the United States.

During the month of September, Braverman will also speak in Vox's CODE Conference in Los Angeles, joining tech executives including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, and Entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

For more info about The Code Conference please see the following link: https://voxmediaevents.com/code2022

Also, on the 15th of September, Inna will participate at Calcalist's Mind the Tech NY Conference, with notable speakers such as: Israel Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Bank Leumi CEO Hanan Friedman, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Blackstone Chief Technology Officer John Stecher and Nas CEO Nuseir Yassin.

Additional info about the event can be found here.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company is currently finalizing the construction of its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology" and will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles. The Company also holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 327.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. More info: www.ecowavepower.com.

About University of Haifa

The University of Haifa, the largest research university in northern Israel, is the first Israeli university to adopt the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The University's distinctive mission is to foster academic excellence in an atmosphere of tolerance and multiculturalism. Our faculty and student population is unique in its composition. Here, Jews, Arabs, Druze, Haredi and secular students, new immigrants and military and security personnel come together to study, teach and learn.

Driven by unusual crossings between fields of research and social responsibility, the University of Haifa is creating a new learning environment, a stronger community, and a better Israeli society.

The American Society of the University of Haifa (ASUH) is dedicated to increasing awareness and financial support for University of Haifa to ensure its continued excellence in innovation, sustainability, and shared society. ASUH cultivates relationships and serves as a vital connection between the University and its friends, supporters, alumni, and partner institutions in the United States.

