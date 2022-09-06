Ani Banerjee Joins KnowBe4 As Chief Human Resources Officer

Ani Banerjee, a Canadian, 30-year leader in Human Resources in the technology sector has joined the KnowBe4 team as CHRO.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ani Banerjee has joined KnowBe4, provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). A leader in Human Resources for the global technology sector, Banerjee will oversee KnowBe4's HR operations across 11 countries, and will be responsible for developing new initiatives to enhance the company's organizational culture, its recruitment channels, and its diversity, inclusion, and equity (DIE) strategies.

Banerjee's 30 years' experience in innovation and global HR leadership has been at Dell, Yahoo and AOL, throughout North America, Asia and Europe. Prior to joining KnowBe4, he was at VMware for 8 years in a variety of international HR leadership roles, which culminated in his most recent one, as the company's Global HR Head for SaaS Transformation Business Units.

"I came to KnowBe4 in part because the company has a strong, innovative culture, and extremely high caliber staff," Banerjee said. "I saw that within the company people operate as business partners to achieve common goals, which is something of a brass ring for HR. KnowBe4 is clearly one of the leaders contributing to Tampa Bay's emergence as a vibrant high tech hub. It's an exciting time to be involved."

KnowBe4's CEO, Stu Sjouwerman, emphasized the care that went into the choice of Banerjee. "KnowBe4's company culture is a point of pride among our execs and staff. Ani's experience and input have shown us that he is a leader who can further our accomplishments and strengthen our exemplary team. His record of HR leadership in global markets is a particularly strong asset as we launch our next phase of expansion. He is one more example of KnowBe4 attracting the best, the creative experts."

