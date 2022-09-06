Hexaware Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Specialization

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a fast-growing Global IT Consulting and Digital Solutions provider, today announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect specialization: Technical Upgrades.

Hexaware Technologies is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Advantage level and works with Guidewire in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Hexaware delivers state-of-the-art solutions to boost the digital capabilities of insurers and is a top choice for successful implementation with its customer-centric approach and domain expertise. The company offers quick, accurate, accessible, and reliable services at all touchpoints, exceeding user expectations. Hexaware always strives to provide tailor-made implementation and comprehensive management solutions for the Guidewire platform with its tools and technologies.

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

Molly Black, Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Global Alliances, Guidewire Software, says, "Congratulations to Hexaware on their most recent Technical Upgrades specialization within our PartnerConnect Consulting program. We're thrilled to recognize Hexaware for their expertise in Guidewire products and solutions and for continuing to provide successful implementations for our shared customers."

Milan Bhatt, Corporate Vice President, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware, said, "Hexaware believes in the 'Automation First Approach', and we have invested heavily in tools and technology to accelerate Guidewire upgrades. Hexaware is committed to helping customers take full advantage of the Guidewire platform for enhanced operational efficiencies. We already have multiple customer testimonials from Europe. Achieving the Guidewire Technical Upgrades specialization will be an important step in helping insurers around the world leverage our tools and services to bring down the upgrade-related cost significantly."

