Illumina Intends to Appeal European Commission's Decision in GRAIL Deal

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), today received a decision from the European Commission prohibiting the company's acquisition of GRAIL. The company is reviewing the Commission's order and intends to appeal the decision. The EC decision follows last week's ruling by US Federal Trade Commission judge in favor of Illumina's acquisition of GRAIL.

"We are disappointed with the European Commission's decision prohibiting us from acquiring GRAIL back to Illumina," said Charles Dadswell, General Counsel of Illumina. "Illumina can make GRAIL's life-saving multi-cancer early detection test more available, more affordable, and more accessible – saving lives and lowering healthcare costs. As we continue to believe, this merger is pro-competitive and will accelerate innovation. Last week the Chief Judge of the US Federal Trade Commission issued a decision supporting Illumina acquiring GRAIL."

In addition, to prepare for the anticipated divestment order from the European Commission in the coming months, the company will begin reviewing strategic alternatives for GRAIL in the event the divestiture is not stayed pending Illumina's appeal.

The merger of Illumina and GRAIL would usher in a transformational phase in the detection and treatment of cancer by facilitating equal and affordable access to the life-saving early cancer detection Galleri test.

With a single blood test, Galleri can screen asymptomatic patients for more than 50 types of cancer, many of which have no other form of screening and are often caught too late to treat effectively. In addition, Galleri can identify the tissue in which a cancer has developed. Galleri is unique as a multicancer early detection test suitable for general population screening. There is no other test available for this purpose. Galleri is available today in the US and the UK, but not in the European Union.

Illumina would accelerate GRAIL's commercial entry into the EU at scale by at least five years, saving tens of thousands of lives in the EU and billions of euros in healthcare costs.

A combined Illumina and GRAIL is key to helping the European Union achieve the goals outlined in Europe's Beating Cancer Plan, which states: "Early detection through screening offers the best chance of beating cancer and saving lives." Today, 71% of cancer-related deaths are in cancers with no recommended screening. With limited screening, cancer is more likely to be detected in late stages but when we diagnose cancer too late, less than 20% of patients will survive more than 5 years. In contrast, if we diagnose cancer early, approximately 90% of patients are expected to survive beyond five years.1 The GRAIL merger would not only accelerate multicancer early detection in the EU but would also reduce inequity in cancer care by making early diagnosis affordable and widespread, another key priority of Europe's Beating Cancer Plan.

Illumina is separately appealing a July 2022 decision by the General Court of the European Union regarding the European Commission's jurisdiction to challenge the GRAIL deal.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

