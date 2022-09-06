OnSolve® Provides Critical Templates to Help Communities Better Manage Disasters

OnSolve® Provides Critical Templates to Help Communities Better Manage Disasters

OnSolve white paper provides customizable message templates to aid in emergency and routine communications

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve , a leading critical event management provider that helps organizations mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, today announced a new white paper, Your Alert Arsenal for Customizing and Distributing Alerts During Critical Events.

(PRNewswire)

Critical events of all kinds are increasing in both frequency and severity. This year is expected to see an above average hurricane season. Nearly four million acres of land have burned due to wildfires during the first half of 2022, the second highest number in the past 23 years.

Non-weather events have also been on the rise. There have already been more than 300 active assailant events that qualify as mass shootings.

The OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management helps organizations identify and respond to all types of critical events, so organizations can protect their people, places and property. But a successful response also requires proactive planning. Part of that planning involves carefully crafted alerts. Once a critical event is occurring, it can be difficult to write a clear, concise message, making preparation a key to successful outcomes.

This new white paper from OnSolve provides a comprehensive list of message templates organizations can use to respond to a broad range of routine and emergency situations. With automatic, customizable message templates, organizations can prepare in advance, making it easier to deliver detailed, informative alerts for all situations.

In this white paper, organizations will have access to:

Best practices guidelines for how to create and send alerts

Guidance on how to use the templates

Easy-to-use message templates for over 50 different scenarios, including

OnSolve is committed to helping organizations mitigate risk and respond to critical events more effectively. With messages created in advance, organizations can eliminate confusion during stressful emergency situations and ensure recipients only receive the information relevant to them.

This guide makes it easy to customize targeted, effective messages for all types of events, across multiple modalities. Now organizations can build an arsenal of alerts to deliver the right information to the right people at the right time.

For more information, read the white paper.

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnSolve