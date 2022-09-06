Urban Air Adventure Park Signs Highest Number of New Leases in Two Years

Real Estate Development Heats Up for #1 Entertainment Brand

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, celebrated its largest lease signing month in the past two years with eight leases signed for new parks during the month of August. This year, the brand has already signed 33 new leases across the country with an additional pipeline of 35 new locations in various stages of lease negotiations to expand Urban Air's footprint into more communities.

New park locations signed in August alone include Alpharetta, GA; Normal and Burbank, IL; Covington, LA; Largo, MD; Lawrenceville, NJ; Gainesville, VA and Vancouver, WA. In addition to the new leases, two sites have also been acquired for ground-up development. Most of the sites are buildings that will be converted into Urban Air parks, totaling more than 1.2 million square feet of new leased space across the U.S. and adding to Urban Air's cumulative footprint of more than 12 million square feet of commercial real estate.

"We are seeing tremendous real estate opportunities for our franchisees with the market right now and we are excited about the momentum for the brand as it enters new cities," said Unleashed Brands Chief Growth Officer Josh Wall.

Unleashed Brands has substantial development resources and an in-house team to assist franchisees with site selection, lease agreements and construction. The team looks for buildings that are 40,000 – 50,000 square feet with 18-foot clear heights, which is ideal for Urban Air build outs.

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 159 locations open and 130+ in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts. and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrandsplatform.com.

