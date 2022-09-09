Chef Tom Colicchio Unveils 'Colicchio Collection' line of ultra-premium sauces

'Top Chef' head judge's jarred sauces now available nationwide

WINDERMERE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Colicchio Collection , featuring a new line of ultra-premium cooking and pairing sauces crafted by chef and restaurateur Tom Colicchio in partnership with The Jersey Tomato Co. and KEEN Growth Capital, debuts for purchase online.

Discover the diverse flavors of Italy's most beloved culinary regions with the Colicchio Collection ultra-premium cooking and pairing sauces. (PRNewswire)

Colicchio looked to Italy's most beloved culinary regions for inspiration in crafting the six sauces, all made with 100% vine-ripened New Jersey tomatoes, which are prized for their sumptuous flavor and delicate balance of sweetness and acidity. Each sauce in the Colicchio Collection is made with ingredients unique to its region of Italy and is intended to complement a range of dishes, including six recipes developed by Colicchio to highlight the sauces' distinct flavor profiles, from clams with pancetta and mustard greens to eggplant shakshuka.

"I wanted to capture the exciting variety of cuisines throughout Italy in a collection that home cooks could use to elevate and enhance their everyday cooking," says Colicchio. "The inherent brightness and balance of these sauces allows the regional ingredients to shine through, taking stews, braised and grilled meats, seafood, even pizza to another level of flavor and vibrancy."

Colicchio first joined The Jersey Tomato Co. in 2020 as an equity partner, brand ambassador and culinary consultant driving innovation. The Colicchio Collection marks the New Jersey native's first original offering in partnership with the brand.

"It's been a joy to collaborate with chef Colicchio on The Jersey Tomato Co., and we're thrilled to introduce consumers to his first original, ultra-premium line," says Mike Hagan, CEO of KEEN Growth Capital's Emerging Brands Portfolio. "It's an exciting chapter of what we hope becomes a cornerstone of the home kitchen."

As with all The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces, the Colicchio Collection is lower in sodium, gluten-free, non-GMO and Kosher, and has no added sugars or artificial preservatives. The six sauce flavors include:

Liguria : lemon, white wine, provençal herbs

Trentino: wild mushroom, parmesan, rosemary

Sicilia: orange, black olive, white wine

Piemonte: barolo wine, sage

Abruzzo: saffron, fennel pollen

Calabria : eggplant, zucchini, and chilis

The Colicchio Collection is available on colicchiocollection.com as a Club Colicchio subscription with exclusive member benefits and as a one-time purchase of $45.00 for a set of three 16 oz. jars.

For more information, follow @colicchiocollection and @tomcolicchio on Instagram.

The Colicchio Collection (PRNewswire)

