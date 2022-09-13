Scoop News Group Unveils Latest Publication DefenseScoop on the First Day of Defense Tech Week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading public-sector tech media company Scoop News Group today unveils its newest publication DefenseScoop.

DefenseScoop (PRNewswire)

DefenseScoop features community-driven news, trends and insights related to the Department of Defense and defense industrial base's acquisition, development and use of technology and innovation to support key national security and military initiatives.

The Department of Defense, U.S. military and national security communities have been integral to Scoop News Group's editorial coverage and events for the last 14 years, and DefenseScoop will vastly expand upon the company's experience and established relationships across the defense community.

From IT innovators across the ranks of the U.S. military to the senior political leaders and decision-makers in the Pentagon, DefenseScoop will serve the defense community as a trusted broker of ideas, information and expertise underscoring the growing importance of modern, digital technologies to the U.S.'s competitive advantage.

"The defense community has always been of great importance to Scoop New Group. Over the past 14 years, our team has built long-standing friendships and relationships with leaders of the defense community and its supporting industrial base. We have covered the military services and defense agencies extensively on FedScoop and hosted countless events featuring the most influential leaders from the defense community, giving them a platform to share stories of how they're transforming the defense of our nation," said Goldy Kamali, Founder and CEO of Scoop News Group. "Through these experiences, we realized that there was an incredible amount of innovation happening in the defense tech community — so much that it was deserving of its own publication. After three years of preparation, we are delighted to launch DefenseScoop, the only defense publication in the country focused solely on innovation and technology."

To support DefenseScoop, Scoop News Group has established a team of seasoned defense tech journalists — including managing editor Jon Harper and defense reporters Brandi Vincent and Mark Pomerleau — to drive its expanded coverage of digital transformation, innovation and advanced tech in the defense space. Billy Mitchell, the editor-in-chief of sister publication FedScoop, will lead the DefenseScoop team in that same role.

In conjunction with the launch of DefenseScoop, Scoop News Group will also host its newest weeklong tech festival, Defense Tech Week Sept. 12-16 featuring over 10,000 attendees, 40+ community hosted events and the signature event of the week is DefenseTalks, held this Thursday 9/15.

For more information, visit DefenseScoop.com and subscribe to the DefenseScoop Newsletter.

