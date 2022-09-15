Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Hosts 31st Annual Butterfly Ball, "The Wild West" With Former Patient as Guest Speaker

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts will be hosting their 31st annual Butterfly Ball, themed "The Wild West" on Saturday, October 1 at the Hard Rock Hotel downtown. This unforgettable night will celebrate over 8,600 children whose lives have been transformed through the gift of a Fresh Start. Fresh Start celebrates 31 years of incredible and life-changing work by the doctors and staff, along with their volunteers, partners and donors who have supported them along the way, giving each child a chance to live life apart from their condition.

Born with three potentially cancerous birthmarks, former patient, Tara Balady began her Fresh Start journey in 1996 and received numerous surgical procedures over the next 12 years of her life. (PRNewswire)

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth with physical deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery at no cost to the patient and their family. All of the world-class medical professionals generously donate their time and talent to deliver much-needed medical care and one hundred percent of all financial contributions go directly toward the patients. Every dollar donated allows Fresh Start to gift five dollars in medical services.

Each year, in partnership with Rady Children's Hospital, Fresh Start in San Diego hosts six Surgery Weekend cycles. At each cycle, two days of intensive surgeries are performed by world-renowned surgeons and their teams. Supporting medical treatments, laser treatments, speech therapy, dental and orthodontic work is also provided. Fresh Start is committed to caring for every patient for the long-term, working with each patient until the desired medical result is achieved.

Former patient, Tara Balady gained her fresh start back in 2008, when she received her seventh and last cosmetic surgery. She was born with three unique and potentially cancerous birthmarks, known as Hairy Nevi. After visiting numerous medical professionals, her family struggled to find doctors and funding for her medical condition.

Luckily, Balady's family discovered Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and Balady was able to receive corrective surgical procedures over the next 12 years of her life, at absolutely no cost to her and her family. Now, Balady continues to support this nonprofit and give back to this disadvantaged community of children.

Since 1996, her lifelong journey with Fresh Start Surgical Gifts inspired Balady to become an ambassador at this year's gala.

"I invite you to join me at the 31st Annual Butterfly Ball Gala on October 1st, where I'm excited to share my Fresh Start story," said Balady. "Your support can help change the lives of children and families around the world."

This yearly event celebrates the success and growth of Fresh Start since 1991 at the Wild West gala and offers the opportunity to help so many other children earn their fresh start. The organization is hoping to raise funds to provide $800,000 in medical care at this year's gala and provide free surgery and medical treatment for disadvantaged children suffering with cosmetic and physical deformities like Balady.

ABOUT FRESH START SURGICAL GIFTS

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. Every child receives the highest quality medical care and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org .

