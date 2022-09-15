PEET'S COFFEE REVEALS NATIONAL COFFEE DAY PERKS ONLINE, IN COFFEEBARS AND VIA MOBILE APP

The ultimate holiday for coffee lovers is Thursday, September 29

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee lovers, rejoice! Peet's Coffee is celebrating National Coffee Day with fresh perks in participating Peet's Coffeebars, online at peets.com, and through the Peet's mobile app. Peet's obsession with quality coffee and craft is the perfect way to celebrate the national holiday. Coffeebar guests can enjoy a complimentary small drip coffee with any purchase on Thursday, September 29. Peet's is also offering 20 percent off its freshly roasted coffee beans, K-Cup® pods, and espresso capsules in Coffeebars, and 20 percent off sitewide at peets.com, including new seasonal Pumpkin Spice K-Cup pods.*

To extend the celebration, Peetnik Rewards Members get $0 Delivery fee on orders placed through the Peet's app from September 29 through October 2. For coffee fanatics wanting to sip their perks throughout the year, Peet's always provides Coffeebar guests one complimentary small drip coffee with the purchase of a one-pound bag of beans in-store.

According to the National Coffee Association's (NCA) 2022 National Coffee Data Trends Report, U.S. coffee consumption is at a 20 year high, with Americans enjoying an estimated 517 million cups of coffee every day, or, approximately two cups per day, per person. Peet's Coffee brews exceptional premium coffee in each cup – starting with freshly roasted beans, sourced from the highest quality growing regions, brewed in Coffeebars every 30 minutes or less, featuring enticing aromas, and handcrafted coffee and espresso beverages all with a depth of rich flavors and textures from start to finish.

"At Peet's Coffee, we celebrate exceptional coffee every day: that perfect cup is our passion," said Jessica Buttimer, Vice President of Marketing at Peet's Coffee. "We think Peet's customers deserve the best on National Coffee Day and every day."

Peet's National Coffee Day Offers:

Complimentary small drip coffee with ANY purchase in participating Coffeebars on National Coffee Day, Thursday, September 29 only

20% off beans, K-Cup pods and espresso capsules in Coffeebars from Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2

20% off sitewide at peets.com from Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2

$0 Delivery fee for orders placed through the Peet's app from Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2

Insider's Tip: Peet's always provides Coffeebar guests one complimentary small coffee with the purchase of a one-pound bag of beans, limit one per customer

National Coffee Day occurs perfectly in season with Peet's new fall menu items. Peet's Coffee offerings are inspired by the comforting tastes of fall with notes of ground cinnamon, spiced pumpkin, baked apple, and creamy caramel, all expertly matched with Peet's Espresso Forte® or Baridi Cold Brew. The retail Coffeebar menu reunites Peetnik's with Peet's best-selling Chicken & Waffles Sandwich for all day enjoyment. For home and office coffee cravings, Peet's Coffee has added its first-ever seasonal K-Cup pods in Pumpkin Spice to its full line of packaged coffee choices.

Peet's is committed to sourcing coffee responsibly for the welfare of people and the planet, while also working to improve the conditions on coffee farms. Since 2021, all Peet's coffee is 100 percent responsibly sourced per standards set by Enveritas, an independent, third-party, global non-profit which tracks social, economic, and agricultural impact across multiple crops and industries. This sourcing achievement is the result of a multi-year data collection process to verify the conditions and practices of more than 59,000, mostly small coffee farms in 24 regions around the world that supply coffee beans for Peet's Coffee.

To learn more about Peet's commitments to a coffee experience worth celebrating - on National Coffee Day and every day - visit www.peets.com.

*For full terms and conditions, visit peets.com.

About Peet's Coffee

When Alfred Peet founded Peet's Coffee® in Berkeley, California in 1966, he introduced an artisan movement creating the U.S. specialty coffee industry. Considered the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's legacy – sourcing the world's best beans, artisan roasting for rich, premium taste and crafting beverages by hand – lives on today in every cup, whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store then brewed at home or served in any one of over 360 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S and China. Peet's Coffee is committed to the welfare of people and the planet, with 100 percent of its coffee purchases verified as responsibly sourced per Enveritas standards. The company operates the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States. Visit www.peets.com and connect @peetscoffee.

