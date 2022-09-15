Seaspan Announces Update Regarding Order For Four 7,700 TEU Dual-Fuel LNG Containership Newbuilds

LONDON, UK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO), today announced an update to Atlas' May 17, 2022 press release regarding contracts for four 7,700 TEU dual-fuel liquefied natural gas containership newbuildings, subject to certain closing conditions.

Due to certain conditions in the contracts not being fulfilled by the counterparty, the contracts have become null and void. Seaspan has notified the relevant parties and has reserved its rights to claim against the counterparty in relation to the contracts.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information, visit atlascorporation.com.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is the largest global containership lessor, primarily focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases with the world's largest container shipping liners. As at June 30, 2022, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 127 vessels with a total capacity of 1,156,630 TEU, and an additional 63 vessels under construction, increasing total fleet capacity to 1,919,630 TEU, on a fully delivered basis. For more information, visit seaspancorp.com.

