TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology Honored as Best Accessibility Solution in a SaaS Product

NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, PR, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its GlobalLink technology suite has been honored as Best Accessibility Solution by the SaaS Awards.

The SaaS Awards aim to celebrate excellence and innovation in the scope of cloud-based "solutions as a service." Other winners in 2022 include Bizzabo, Evernote, Intuit, SAP, Siemens, and TIBCO. Hundreds of applications were considered from around the world. A full list of winners can be found here.

GlobalLink is a SaaS platform specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content, reducing the time and effort required throughout the localization process. More than 6,000 of the world's leading organizations currently use GlobalLink to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum ROI in markets abroad. In addition to focusing on the usability and functionality of the platform, GlobalLink developers also focus heavily on user experience and accessibility.

Accessibility for software is commonly measured by determining accommodations in the user experience available for users with visual, auditory, mobility, cognitive, and other impairments. Elements like color scheme, sizing, zoom capabilities, screen reader tags, and shortcuts for full keyboard usage are all present in GlobalLink and contribute to its high degree of accessibility. TransPerfect's work in this area is informed by the company's digital accessibility solutions division, which specializes in helping clients ensure that websites, mobile apps, games, live events, and any other customer-facing assets are accessible to all users and audiences.

SaaS Awards Lead Judge Richard Geary remarked, "TransPerfect created a truly outstanding product by going above and beyond WCAG accessibility compliance. Having helped organizations communicate with their audiences for 30 years, in any language, demonstrates how stellar the TransPerfect product really is. On behalf of the SaaS Awards team, congratulations!"

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Accessibility is a top priority for our GlobalLink development team. It's important that our user experience allows everyone the opportunity to effectively manage their translation and multilingual content management requirements."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

