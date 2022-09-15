The Wild Florida family just got massively bigger!

KENANSVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Florida Airboats, Gator Park & Drive-thru Safari announces a massive new addition to its facility. Since 2020, the Drive-thru Safari Park has expanded with new land and animals for guests to see. Their latest expansion invites Huckleberry, a new white rhino, to the Wild Florida family! The exhibit opens on September 22nd, in celebration of World Rhino Day.

Originally from another world-class facility in north Florida, Huckleberry, or "Huck", is a two-year-old, 3,500-pound, male white rhino. White rhinos can live up to 50 years old and weigh up to 5,000 pounds!

With only 18,000 white rhinos existing in protected areas and private game reserves, rhinos like Huck are classified as nearly threatened animals. In fact, they are one of only five rhino species that aren't endangered. That's why Wild Florida will pledge a percentage of Drive-thru Safari Park sales to give back to the International Rhino Foundation to preserve wild populations.

"We've worked really hard to create a world-class environment where our rhinos can thrive," says Jordan Munns, co-owner of Wild Florida. "It took a lot longer than we planned, but it was worth it. We're so excited to introduce these enormous animals to our guests."

Wild Florida opened on Lake Cypress in 2010, focuses on educating individuals on Central Florida's natural resources. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida. Opening in 2019 and expanding across 170 acres of scenic landscape, the Wild Florida family is excited for the new addition in their Drive-thru Safari Park.

Admission to Wild Florida's Drive-thru Safari Park is $33 per adult and $23 per child, but Florida residents can enjoy more than 150 exotic and native animals for $23 per adult and $18 per child. Admission to the Gator Park is included for any guest who purchases an airboat tour, visits the Drive-thru Safari Park or experiences an animal encounter. Learn more about Wild Florida's offerings at WildFL.com .

