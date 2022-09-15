As Wildfires Ravage the State, Coalition Supporting Proposition 30 Launches Website Exposing Conservative Billionaires Opposing the Measure

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes on 30: Working Families and Environmental Voters to Expose Greedy Billionaires and CEOs, a coalition of labor organizations, community, and environmental groups, today launched www.ProtectCAnotBillionaires.com featuring billionaires and CEOs opposing Proposition 30.

"We're holding the billionaires opposing clean air and funding for firefighters accountable," said Mike Young from California Environmental Voters. "As more extreme wildfires are raging across the state, these billionaires are crying foul about paying a 1.75% personal income tax raise, which would help firefighters and reduce air pollution from vehicles. Voters should have a clear sense of who is opposing this measure and how much they're spending to defeat it."

Proposition 30 tackles the top source of greenhouse gas emissions in California, transportation, and provides new resources for fighting extreme wildfires and preventing further catastrophe by raising the personal tax on individuals making more than $2 million a year by 1.75%. Only the wealthiest 35,000 taxpayers in the state would be impacted by the small increase – less than 0.2% of Californians.

Leading opponents and financial backers against Proposition 30 include donors to Govern for California, a billionaire front group founded by conservative activist David Crane, Venture Capitalist Mike Moritz, Venture Capitalist Bruce Dunlevie (major backer of WeWork), the wildfire profiteer Sierra Pacific Industries (owned by Trump donor Red Emmerson), the former CEO of scandal-ridden Wells Fargo Richard Kovacevich and California Recall backer and San Francisco-based venture capitalist David Sacks.

"California's catastrophic wildfires are killing our neighbors before they even have a chance to escape their homes," said Mike Young from California Environmental Voters. "Drought, air pollution and wildfires are increasing in both intensity and frequency. Instead of doing their part, it's clear, these billionaires are more concerned with protecting their bottom lines while the state burns."

To date some of the wealthy donors profiled on www.ProtectCAnotBillionaires.com have helped raise $7,939,769.91 to oppose Proposition 30 and appear set to spend millions to defeat it – even as California reels from another devastating wildfire season.

Proposition 30 taxes the super wealthy to provide significant resources for wildfire prevention, firefighter recruitment, mental health support, invests in zero-emission vehicle infrastructure and provides subsidies to help consumers and organizations afford clean vehicles. Additionally, Proposition 30 does not impact California's businesses; there is no corporate tax and no regulatory burdens.

Yes on 30: Working Families and Environmental Voters to Expose Greedy Billionaires and CEOs. Committee Major Funding from: California State Association of Electrical Workers California Environmental Voters Issues Committee Funding details at www.fppc.ca.gov

