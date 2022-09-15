Zhongchao Inc. Establishes Zhixun Internet Hospital to Provide Patient with Management Services Focusing on the Oncology and Other Major Diseases

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), an internet technology company offering healthcare professionals the online healthcare information, professional training and educational services platform and patient management service, today announced that its subsidiary, Zhixun Internet Hospital (Liaoning) Co., Ltd., launched Zhixun Internet Hospital to provide standardized Internet healthcare services for patients with oncology or other major diseases. It is another important step for Zhongchao to further improve its patient management services in the field of oncology and major diseases.

Combined with Zhongchao's out-of-hospital patient management services, the establishment of Zhixun Internet Hospital enables Zhongchao to form an all-in-one patient management service (the "All-in-One Service") from patient education, online follow-up consultation, treatment compliance management, to living quality improvement , creating comprehensive services for both out-of-hospital and in-hospital patients. The All-in-One Service will, from different aspects, promote the treatment continuity for patients with oncology and other major diseases, improving patient's conditions and treatment experience. First, for post-diagnosis management, patients remotely receive medical advice from doctors at home. Patients' information is reviewed, summarized and then stored in the case center of the post-diagnosis systems of Zhixun Internet Hospital. Each case will be distributed to the corresponding doctors, and the doctors will return the diagnosis and treatment opinions to the task center, which sends the feedbacks to the patients. Second, for out-of-hospital follow-up visit management, Zhixun Internet Hospital maintains efficient communications between patients and doctors, facilitates follow-up visits, and promote the operation efficiency of the out-of-hospital follow-up system. The out-of-hospital follow-up is critical to the successful completion of the treatment cycle and is an important part of disease management for patients with oncology and other major diseases. Lastly, through comprehensive data and systems managed by Zhixun Internet Hospital, including but not limited to the electronic medical record system and treatment compliance management system, Zhixun Internet Hospital can optimize the existing business model and explore more patient-centered services, such as commercial health insurance, drug sales, clinical research recruitment and more.

With the advancement of medical technology, the survival period of many patients with oncology, hematology and other major diseases in China has been significantly extended, and many of those major diseases have changed from incurable diseases to chronic diseases. The demand of treatment has shifted from "more treatment options" to "long-term quality survival", and patients are in urgent needs of professional management services for long-term disease. Most of Internet hospitals are based on the digitization of physical hospitals to facilitate patients' in-hospital visit, provide remote diagnosis and prescription, or provide patients with follow-up consultation and remote consultation services. Zhixun Internet hospital not only provides patients with All-in-One Service to have convenient and easy access to medical services, but also plays an active role in promoting patient education and improving treatment compliance and treatment experience.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "We have already accumulated successful experience in patient management through our Shanghai Zhongxin Medical Technology Co., Ltd. We believe that the launch of Zhixun Internet Hospital enables us to connect in-hospital diagnosis and treatment services with out-of-hospital patient management, which plays a positive role in improving the quality of medical services. Meanwhile, we are able to take advantages of our healthcare education services to improve the diagnosis, treatment capabilities, and patients' self-management of our internet hospital. We expect that our unique All-in-One Services will tap the increasing demand from the major diseases management services and bring long-term values and benefits to both our patients and our businesses."

About Zhongchao Inc.

Zhongchao Inc. is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It conducts operations in China through the contractual arrangements between its wholly owned subsidiary and PRC operating entities. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management service on the professional field of tumor and rare diseases, and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company: Pei Xu, CFO

Email: xupei@mdmooc.org

Phone: +86 21-3220-5987

Investor Relations: Sherry Zheng

Weitian Group LLC

Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com

Phone: +1 718-213-7386

View original content:

SOURCE Zhongchao Inc.