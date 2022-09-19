Celebrate national coffee day with Dutch Bros and win free Dutch!

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Coffee is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving Dutch Reward members the opportunity to win up to one year of free Dutch Bros!

Customers have a chance to win when they use the Dutch Bros app and scan their Dutch Pass™ at the window. From Monday, September 19 to Wednesday, September 28, Dutch Rewards members have the chance to win free Dutch for a month. On National Coffee Day, Thursday, September 29, Dutch Rewards members will be entered to win free Dutch for a YEAR when they roll through their local shop and scan their Dutch Pass™!

"We're stoked to celebrate national coffee day with our customers," said Anne Schultheis, director of digital loyalty. "Make sure to scan your app every day for a chance to win!"

Customers can order and enjoy specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drinks and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. From white coffee to iced to blended to finished with Soft Top, you can make your coffee uniquely you every time you roll through a stand! All drinks are handcrafted for each customer and guaranteed to satisfy. Check out the "secret menu" here !

"We love coffee and so do our customers," said Listel Bjorck, senior product manager. "We have so many coffee options from lattes, mochas and cold brews to our classic flavors like the Kicker, Caramelizer and Golden Eagle, not to mention all of the flavors on our secret menu. Ask your broista what the best drink is to celebrate National Coffee Day this year!"

Promotion lasts now until September 29, see official rules here . The Dutch Bros app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 600 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

