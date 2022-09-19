Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks

Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago

CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective November 1, 2022, one new hospital has been approved for Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania:

Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks, Easton, PA

PTSF Current Status of Accreditation-Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks

Effective November 1, 2022, there will be 50 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.

Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

  1. Hershey — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/Penn State Health Children's Hospital

                                          Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers

  2. Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

  3. Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital

                                                                  Adult Level I Trauma Centers

  4. Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem

  5. Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

  6. Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Lancaster General Health

  7. Philadelphia — Einstein Healthcare Network — Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia 

  8. Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital 

  9. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital 

  10. Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

  11. Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital

  12. PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy

  13. PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian

  14. West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital

  15. Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

  16. York — WellSpan Health – York Hospital   

                                                                   Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

  17. Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

  18. Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

  19. PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

                                                                   Adult Level II Trauma Centers

  20. Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes Hospital

  21. Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital

  22. AltoonaUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona

  23. Bethlehem — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg

  24. Camp Hill — Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

  25. Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus

  26. ErieUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot

  27. Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center

  28. Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital

  29. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

  30. Sayre — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

  31. Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center

  32. Sellersville — Grand View Health — Grand View Health

  33. Upland — Crozer Health — Crozer-Chester Medical Center

  34. WilliamsportUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport

  35. Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center

                                                                   Level III Trauma Centers

  36. East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono

                                                                   Level IV Trauma Centers

  37. Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus

  38. Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hecktown Oaks

  39. Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City Hospital

  40. Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center

  41. Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton

  42. Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital

  43. Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital  

  44. Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Lehighton Campus

  45. Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital  

  46. McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center

  47. Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
  48. Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus

  49. Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus

  50. Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.

In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Level I trauma centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists and must have trauma research and surgical residency programs. Level II trauma centers require the same high level of care but do not require research and residency programs. Level III trauma centers are smaller community hospitals that do not require neurosurgeons and focus on stabilizing severe trauma patients prior to transport to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit patients with mild and moderate injuries. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit mildly injured patients.

Each trauma center regardless of its level is an integral component of the emergency medical services (EMS) system. The EMS system assures appropriate patient care management from the time of injury to treatment at a local hospital or trauma center through the rehabilitative phase of care.

A comprehensive list of the Commonwealth's trauma centers is located at www.ptsf.org.

