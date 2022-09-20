15th Annual Coach To Cure MD September 22-24, 2022

AFCA Coaches Unite Again to Raise Awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College football is bigger than ever, and this week rival coaches are all on the same team. It's Coach to Cure MD, the annual sideline charity initiative that unites football coaches across America.

Coach To Cure MD is a partnership between the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), a professional organization for over 10,000 college and high school football coaches and staff, and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the largest national charity devoted exclusively to Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne). (PRNewswire)

An initiative of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), Coach to Cure MD was launched with the American Football Coaches Association in 2008 and now includes the vast majority of major college coaches, in all divisions.

"Football coaches are dedicated to the development of young people, and our coaches are always proud to stand with the brave individuals battling Duchenne muscular dystrophy," said Todd Berry, Executive Director of the AFCA. Fans will see AFCA coaches wearing the Coach to Cure MD logo patch on the sidelines, educating fans about the cause on their social media, and inviting individuals battling Duchenne to their campuses.

"Our 15-year partnership with football coaches is making a difference in raising awareness, to help keep moving us closer to a cure for Duchenne," said Pat Furlong, Founding President & CEO of PPMD. "The Duchenne community appreciates having hundreds of football coaches on our side."

Duchenne is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed during childhood, primarily affecting boys. People with Duchenne develop progressive muscle weakness that eventually causes loss of mobility, wheelchair reliance, and a decline in respiratory and cardiac function. Currently, there is no cure for Duchenne. Life expectancy can extend to age 30.

Thanks to Coach To Cure MD and the work of PPMD, there is hope – research activity has accelerated dramatically over the last 15 years, including federal approval of therapies to extend life for a fraction of young men battling Duchenne.

Fans engage with Coach to Cure MD by using the hashtag #TackleDuchenne to spread the word on social media, by texting the word "CURE" to 501501 to give $25, or by donating in honor of their favorite coach on the CoachToCureMD.org website.

Coach to Cure MD is proud to have the support of Ticket Smarter, a digital resale marketplace.

About the AFCA

The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won five FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)