The Association for Financial Professionals Welcomes Morgan Stanley to its DEI Awareness Initiative

AFP collaborates with Morgan Stanley in its efforts to introduce treasury and finance careers to underrepresented communities.

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announced that Morgan Stanley has joined AFP's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Awareness Initiative for Treasury and Finance, which helps college students and young professionals from underrepresented communities pursue careers in treasury and finance.

AFP teams up with Morgan Stanley to empower students and young professionals to lead rewarding treasury and finance careers, through professional development, skills building, ongoing training and continuous learning.

As part of the initiative, AFP offers scholarships for its Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional (FPAC) certifications. In addition, AFP provides employers with resources to bolster their DEI programs.

"Every individual carries a wealth of knowledge, and the treasury and finance profession can only grow stronger by adopting diverse and inclusive business practices," said Jim Kaitz, president & CEO of AFP. "In collaboration with our members, AFP is committed to helping individuals from diverse backgrounds gain the resources they need to become the leaders that will propel the profession forward."

"Commit to Diversity and Inclusion is one of Morgan Stanley's five core values, and we are contributing to an environment that supports and empowers professionals from diverse backgrounds as they pursue careers in Treasury and Finance," said Michelle Wang, Managing Director and Head of Technology Fixed Income Capital Markets. "We are pleased to partner with AFP on the DEI Awareness Initiative."

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance.

