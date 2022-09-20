BRUNT Workwear Hires Industry Veterans from Patagonia, Harley Davidson, The RealReal, and more

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRUNT Workwear ( www.bruntworkwear.com ), the fast-growing footwear and apparel brand designed for construction workers and tradespeople, announced the appointment of a new senior management team from top brands across fashion, lifestyle, outdoor and the athletic industries. These new roles include a Director of Customer Loyalty and Retention, Director of Marketing, Director of Apparel, Director of Footwear and Director of Customer Experience. This new team looks to bring BRUNT to the next level, elevating the business across key areas.

"It's truly an honor to see our team grow with a new group of incredible leaders to help BRUNT reach new heights. We have professionals from all areas of the consumer industry, coming together to serve the hardworking tradespeople we are so proud to build products for, said Eric Girouard, Founder and CEO of BRUNT. "With this new group, we look to expand our assortment through innovative, thoughtfully-designed products and build a world class end to end customer experience.

Senior Director of Customer Loyalty and Retention , Sarah Litt comes with 10 years of experience, most recently serving as the Director of Retention at TheRealReal





Director of Marketing, Ryan Shingledecker has 10 years of experience and most recently served as the Director of Growth at Mizzen+Main





Director of Apparel , Matt Thompson has served in a variety of roles over his 30 years of experience and worked in a variety of product roles at Harley-Davidson and recently was the VP of Merchandising at Legendary Whitetails





Director of Footwear , Colton Vosburg has served most of his 11 year career at Under Armour building multiple product lines such as the Recovery Footwear Divisoon and sporting sectors such as the Lacrosse/Golf and Soccer Division.





Director of Customer Experience, Ruth Trieger has 13 years of experience across multiple Customer Experience positions such as Patagonia and Bright Cellars.

"I have spent the last seven years at fashion-focused companies, Revolve & The RealReal, but self-expression through style shouldn't be limited to just fashion. In joining the BRUNT team, I'm most looking forward to serving a hard-working, impressive community who deserve premium quality products - ones that not only make their lives easier and safer but also make them look and feel great." says Sarah Litt, Senior Director of Loyalty and Retention.

"With a slew of legacy workwear choices, anybody can sell just a product, but it takes somebody special to build a community and create product that serves that community, and that's exactly what BRUNT has done. I believe that we have all the ingredients to become a lasting brand, and I'm thrilled to be part of an incredible team of people who can keep building something so special." Says Director of Customer Experience, Ruth Trieger

This core group joins the team as the BRUNT team triples in size. The company recently expanded into apparel after breakout success with its work boots and raised a $20 million Series B round with participation from leading growth-equity firm Stripes and real estate developer TF Cornerstone, among others. In 2021, BRUNT exceeded its 2021 forecast by 80%, as sales surged 119% between the first half and second half of the year.

