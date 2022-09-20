Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking provides $150 million financing for mixed-use multifamily & commercial property in Philadelphia

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking originated a $150 million, five-year, floating-rate financing to an affiliate of Philadelphia-based Alterra Property Group for the refinance of LVL North, a recently completed mixed-use, multifamily & commercial property located at the intersection of Broad Street and Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The property contains 410 multifamily units, 108,000 square feet of commercial space anchored by Giant, and 289 below-grade parking spaces.

Alterra Property Group is a diversified real estate investment, development and management company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since 2005, Alterra Property Group has executed over 100 real estate transactions across 28 states, including the acquisition or the (re)development of over 3 million square feet of real estate comprising over 2,000 apartment units, numerous office buildings, medical office, retail, industrial and senior housing properties.

The financing was arranged by JLL Capital Markets' Kelly Gaines, Chad Orcutt, and Blaine Fleming.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. We are committed to supporting the environmental transition by aligning our financing balance sheet with a +1.5°C trajectory by 2050.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

