Skyservice Business Aviation Expands Presence in Montréal

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice" or the "Company"), a North American leader in business aviation, today announced it has acquired a heavy-body aircraft hangar and office facility from Bombardier, thereby doubling the Company's footprint at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport ("YUL") in Montréal, Canada.

The 153,000- square-foot property includes 80,000 square feet of hangar space, providing Skyservice with greater capacity to perform nose-to-tail heavy aircraft maintenance as well as support the growing demand for aircraft management at YUL, one of Canada's busiest airports.

"We are pleased to acquire this cutting-edge facility, which will allow us to deliver our award-winning services to even more aircraft owners, clients and fleet operators at YUL," said Benjamin Murray, President and CEO of Skyservice. "Skyservice was founded in Montréal in 1986 and we are committed to continuing to invest in aviation excellence, innovation and sustainability at this airport, creating more opportunities for hands-on training and employment, and offering aircraft owners access to a full suite of best-in-class services and support."

The transaction further strengthens Skyservice's presence in Canada's aviation services market. Earlier this year, Skyservice opened Toronto South, its second private jet center at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), which includes a 90,000 -square- foot hangar and a 20,000-square-foot Fixed Base Operation (FBO) exclusive to managed aircraft clients. Skyservice South joins Skyservice's Toronto Midfield FBO, which was voted one of the top 20% best FBOs in North America by AIN Magazine in April 2022 and the recipient of Best FBO in Canada in the 2022 PRASE* Survey by Professional Pilot Magazine.

*Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON