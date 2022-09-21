Alafair Enrolls First Patient in Hand Tendon Clinical Study

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, the leader in non-collagenous soft tissue protection technology, today announced it has enrolled the first patient in a clinical study of the VersaWrap device on hand tendon repair and tenolysis procedures. The patient was enrolled at one of two sites actively enrolling patients in the prospective, single arm, historically controlled study.

Alafair Biosciences Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alafair Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Alafair offers VersaWrap®, an ultrathin, hyaluronic acid-based, non-collagen implant that protects peripheral nerves (including nerve root), tendons, and surrounding tissues such as ligaments and skeletal muscles. VersaWrap allows tissues to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes. VersaWrap may be implanted as a sheet or a gel.

"I'm happy to be able to offer VersaWrap to my patients," said Ira Lown, MD, hand surgeon at Austin Hand Group. "I've experienced good outcomes in my VersaWrap patients and am excited to be gathering data to capture these results. Having the option to apply VersaWrap as a sheet or as a gel, which is quick and easy, is invaluable in compact spaces such as the digits."

"Enrollment of our first patient in this study marks an important milestone as we work to demonstrate the utility of the device applied in both sheet or gel form," said Sarah Mayes PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Alafair. "We continue to receive positive responses from clinicians and envision this study as the first of many in upper extremity demonstrating market validation."

Alafair Biosciences is a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company with a mission to improve patient outcomes by preventing unwanted soft tissue tethering using non-collagenous, bioresorbable biomaterials in all surgical fields.

