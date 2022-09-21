Next Generation Unicore Communications GNSS Hardware available through Rx Networks

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Rx Networks, the dedicated North American distribution team for Unicore Communications, is pleased to announce the release of the next generation High-precision GNSS modules from Unicore. Based on the new NebulasIVTM SoC the UM960/980/982 and UT986 products offer all-constellation multi-frequency high-precision RTK positioning and/or heading capabilities.

Rx Networks Inc. company logo. (CNW Group/Rx Networks Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Available in a small footprint with low-power consumption, these affordable modules are ideally suited for use in reference stations, survey/mapping, precision agriculture, heading applications, machine control, drones and robotics, vehicle navigation, precision timing, and more.

Rx Networks is a key supplier of high accuracy services and assistance data to a growing list of GNSS hardware manufacturers. As high precision GNSS becomes ubiquitous, those seeking precise positioning solutions can now have Unicore GNSS Hardware enlightened with Rx Networks data services.

Cameron Baird, Head of Business Development, GNSS Hardware, says "We are pleased to be bringing this new leading GNSS Technology into the Americas. With further product miniaturization coupled with added performance, features and functionality, Unicore GNSS technology is well suited for all precision GNSS applications. Please visit us at ION-GNSS+ (Denver, USA) from Sept 21-22 booth 108 or at Intergeo (Essen, Germany) from Oct. 18-20 booth F2.033."

Contact us at unicore@rxnetworks.com for more details on how Rx Networks can assist with your precision GNSS hardware needs.

About Rx Networks

Rx Networks provides reliable, timely, and relevant location information that strengthens the connection between people, devices, and businesses by improving the GNSS experience and creating enhanced opportunities for next-generation products and services.

Leading semiconductor vendors, device manufacturers and network operators have relied on Rx Networks for their GNSS correction needs since 2006. Today, billions of devices access Rx Networks' GNSS data services to establish smart and reliable positioning, every day.

Location. Enlightened.™

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rx Networks Inc.