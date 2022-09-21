Oatey Co. Taps Newland to Lead International Business; DiVincenzo to Lead all U.S. Sales and Marketing

Oatey Co. Taps Newland to Lead International Business; DiVincenzo to Lead all U.S. Sales and Marketing

Newland will serve as Executive Vice President and Chief International Business Officer, DiVincenzo as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced that Michelle Newland will serve as Executive Vice President and Chief International Business Officer, dedicated to growing Oatey's international business., effective January 1, 2023. Also effective that date, Brian DiVincenzo will assume responsibility for all U.S. sales and marketing, serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Effective January 1, 2023, Michelle Newland will serve as Oatey's Executive Vice President and Chief International Business Officer, and Brian DiVincenzo will serve as Oatey's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. (PRNewswire)

During her more than 20-year tenure at Oatey, Michelle Newland has been the driving force behind Oatey's retail business, serving most recently as President of the company's retail and international business unit. In support of Oatey's global growth strategy, Newland's new role will allow her to focus exclusively on Oatey's international business, with responsibility for sales, marketing and operations in Canada, Mexico and other strategic regions around the world, excluding China.

"Michelle has the proven ability to drive business growth, build relationships and achieve sustained results," said Neal Restivo, Oatey's Chief Executive Officer. "She is uniquely qualified to lead our international growth efforts, leveraging her extensive knowledge, experience and relationships to enhance Oatey's position around the globe."

DiVincenzo joined Oatey Co. more than 11 years ago as Regional Sales Manager and progressively advanced as a strategic business leader, most recently serving as President of Oatey's wholesale and commercial business unit. In his new role, DiVincenzo will expand his responsibility to include sales and marketing across all channels in the U.S., including retail, wholesale, commercial and eCommerce.

"Brian is a proven leader in our industry with a clear track record of success in driving growth and building long-term relationships with our customers and business partners," said Restivo. "The senior leadership changes we are making better position us to achieve our strategic priorities and serve the needs of our customers as our markets continue to evolve."

Oatey will still maintain separate sales teams for its retail and wholesale businesses in the U.S. which will continue to be led by their current leaders.

"Both Brian and Michelle have provided exceptional leadership to Oatey for many years and have been instrumental in our organization's growth and success," Restivo added. "I am confident that their expertise, experience and commitment to our customers will continue to serve us well as they transition to their new roles."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

Oatey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oatey Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oatey Co