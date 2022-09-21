Precigen Names Rutul R. Shah Chief Operating Officer

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today named Rutul R. Shah as the Company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 1, 2022. Mr. Shah has been with the Company since 2014 and has served in roles of increasing responsibility throughout his tenure, most recently as Head of Operations and Portfolio. In this newly created COO role, Mr. Shah will have responsibility for strategic management of the Company's portfolio, and ensure agility and operational efficiency in executing Company priorities while collaborating closely with Finance, Business Development and R&D. Mr. Shah will continue to report to Precigen's President and CEO, Helen Sabzevari, PhD, and serve as a member of Precigen's leadership team.

Mr. Shah brings to the role more than 17 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, of which 8 years have been focused exclusively on innovations in gene and cell therapies. Mr. Shah has broad leadership experience and expertise in alliance management, portfolio management, program and project management, and operations. Prior to joining Precigen, Mr. Shah spent a decade in scientific positions focused on the development of protein and antibody drugs at Zyngenia, Teva Biopharmaceuticals USA, CoGenesys, and Human Genome Sciences. Mr. Shah graduated with a BE degree in Chemical Engineering from Gujarat University in India and MS degree in Bioengineering from the University of Illinois, Chicago.

"Rutul's contributions to Precigen have been instrumental in advancing the Company's portfolio with agility and operational efficiency," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "Rutul brings an exceptional mix of scientific, clinical and business expertise to his roles and is a highly respected and valued leader at the Company."

"I am honored to be chosen as Precigen's first COO during this important time for the company," Mr. Shah said. "I look forward to continuing to serve alongside the talented leadership team that Helen has assembled to achieve our goals."

