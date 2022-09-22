ExpressVPN launches industry's first hardware product, Aircove--a Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in VPN protection

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN today announces its first foray into hardware products with the launch of ExpressVPN Aircove.

Aircove, a Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in VPN protection (PRNewswire)

Aircove is the first and only Wi-Fi 6 router that comes with built-in VPN by default and a user interface tailored for those seeking to protect their families with a VPN. With Aircove, users can enjoy holistic home security easily, with VPN protection straight out of the box.

"The average US home now has 25 devices connected to the home Wi-Fi network.[1] From laptops to smart TVs, things add up quickly and it becomes more difficult to keep track and know that every device is protected. That's why we built Aircove, to provide users with simple, flexible VPN-protected internet connection across every room, on every device, for every household member," said Harold Li, vice president, ExpressVPN.

According to a recent study, 98% of all IoT device traffic is unencrypted, potentially allowing attackers to easily extract personal and confidential data.[2] With its easy setup, Aircove lets users protect and encrypt every device in their home within minutes. This includes smart TVs, voice assistants, and other IoT devices that aren't usually compatible with VPN software.

Aircove was designed with user privacy and security as a top priority. For example, users can share their home Wi-Fi network with their visitors simply by scanning a QR code—no password sharing required. Aircove also has an auto update feature so that users always have the latest features and security enhancements to keep their network safe and secure.

ExpressVPN also invited cybersecurity firm Cure53 to conduct a penetration test and source code audit of Aircove prior to the launch. The test was conducted in June and July 2022.

Aircove uses Wi-Fi 6 for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity, which permits speeds up to 1,200 Mbps (600 Mbps for 2.4GHz and 1,200 Mbps for 5GHz). It covers homes up to 1,600 square feet and is available for sale in the U.S.A. on Amazon from today, at a special launch price of $169 (usual price $189).

ExpressVPN has over a decade of experience protecting users all over the world, and five years of experience in making market-leading router firmware. Aircove allows ExpressVPN to deliver the following to its users:

Better performance: ExpressVPN now has more control over the software-hardware compatibility and optimization, enabling them to deliver faster app updates for better speed, more reliable connections, and faster new feature rollouts.

Better experience: ExpressVPN's unique router app is already the best in the market, and now it's even better. With Aircove, the VPN router experience is further simplified for users. This means no more router flashing—VPN protection comes straight out of the box.

Better price: 1 in 3 of ExpressVPN's router app users spend at least US$250 on a VPN-compatible router. Aircove delivers an even better product and experience at a more accessible price point.

"We are reinventing digital home protection with Aircove's plug-and-play simplicity. It delivers our award-winning software in an easy-to-use router device, and we're excited to provide users with another way to leverage the best of ExpressVPN for their entire home," Li said.

Aircove is available now on Amazon at the special launch price of $169 for a limited time, while stock lasts (UP: $189.90). Visit the Aircove product page to learn more.

[1] Source: Deloitte 2021 Connectivity and Mobile Trends

[2] Source: Palo Alto Networks 2020 Unit 42 IoT Threat Report

