Skanska builds mixed-use development in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, for USD 111M, about SEK 1 billion

Skanska builds mixed-use development in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, for USD 111M, about SEK 1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Marina Club Apartments LLC to build a mixed-use building in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA. The contract is worth USD 111M, about SEK 1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.

The multifamily-led project will consist of an 8-story pre-cast building overlooking Boca Ceiga Bay. The project includes construction of a new 400-unit apartment complex with a 2-story podium parking garage, amenities deck, mixed-use space, and first-floor retail space.

Work began in August 2022 and is expected to reach completion in December 2024.

For further information please contact:

Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3634570/1629393.pdf 20220922 US mixed-use

View original content:

SOURCE Skanska