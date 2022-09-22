SoftwareReviews Announces the Top Whiteboard Solutions to Improve Remote and Hybrid Workplace Collaboration

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Whiteboard Software Emotional Footprint, identifying five providers as Champions.

Interactive Whiteboarding Software (IWB) forms a unique web of creative planning that helps facilitate engaging remote-based and in-person collaboration sessions across business development and technology teams. IWB platforms provide experiential learning environments by streamlining the annotation of key documents, images, and other forms of creative content in real-time.

"Whiteboarding platforms can be best utilized as artistic outlets for imaginative storyboarding and ideation purposes," says Yaz Palanichamy, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Enabling more conscientious forms of collaborative brainstorming will continue to improve an organization's digital workspace environment by optimally digitizing tasks and operations in a sleek, creatively enforced, and productive manner."

To support organizations considering which Whiteboard software to invest in this year, SoftwareReviews has identified the top software providers to consider. These insights are based on verified survey data collected from 454 end-user reviews. The leading providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Whiteboard Software Champions are as follows:

Bluescape , +99 NEF, ranked high for being effective.

FigJam , +92 NEF, ranked high for being transparent.

Webex Board , +97 NEF, ranked high for continually improving.

Conceptboard , +94 NEF, ranked high for over-delivering.

Miro , +92 NEF, ranked high for enabling productivity.

"In essence, using an IWB platform is a great way for teams to communicate abstract ideas and is an integral component in fostering and sustaining improved levels of dynamic team collaboration across post-pandemic-era organizational environments," explains Palanichamy.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

