Untapped's 2022 "Walk the Walk" Awards Recognize Champions of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Untapped, a company on a mission to make the world more equitable by broadening access to transformative careers, announced the recipients of their 2022 'Walk the Walk' Awards.

One hundred DEIB leaders made this year's list of exemplary individuals who inspire others to prioritize facing uncomfortable truths and commit to real-world change. From C-suite executives to grassroots organizers, Untapped's award winners list showcases DEIB leaders across industries and their innovative strategies, groundbreaking programs, and impressive results.

"Since our founding, we have intentionally shined a light on individuals we encounter who lead noteworthy efforts to create progressive workplaces and welcoming spaces where everyone feels seen, heard and valued, regardless of race, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, or disability status," explained Tariq Meyers, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Untapped.

In 2021, the company established an annual award program to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions towards advancing DEIB through their work within their careers, respective industry or communities. This year's recipients were selected from an overwhelming number of nominations based on criteria such as impactful initiatives launched or executed during the past year.

"Every day we see remarkable individuals making a meaningful difference, and it's an honor to provide a platform from which we can celebrate their accomplishments," said Meyers, "these awards recognize DEIB leaders who are pushing boundaries and paving the way to a brighter, inclusive and equitable future. Leaders have championed a new vision for DEI work for almost a decade and we learn from these trailblazers each day. We know our work at Untapped will be that much more impactful, when we unite the braintrust that we've honored through these awards."

About Untapped

Untapped is on a mission to make the world more equitable by broadening access to transformative careers. Our all-in-one recruiting platform helps companies recruit diverse teams confidently and reduce hiring time. Unlock the power of Untapped's shared talent pool of more than 35 million searchable profiles complete with self-reported information and create a more inclusive talent pipeline by taking the guesswork out of recruiting. Startups to Fortune 500 companies are using Untapped to source and connect with underrepresented talent, identify hiring bias, enhance employer branding, and measure the ROI of diversity recruiting initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.untapped.io/recruiters.

