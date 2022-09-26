CEDIA Attendees Invited to Join a Panel Surrounding "The Role of Energy Management in the Future Home" Featuring Experts in the Home Energy Space

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, encourages CEDIA Expo attendees to join Brad Wills, Director of Strategic Customers & Programs at Schneider Electric, as he takes part in a panel discussing home energy management and energy resiliency. Topics discussed will include consumer adoption of smart energy devices, perceptions of energy programs, and new innovations driving growth in home energy generation and storage.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

Schneider Electric's Brad Wills to Discuss Home Energy Management and Resilience at CEDIA Expo 2022

Moderated by Park Associates, this educational panel will feature Schneider Electric's Brad Wills, among other energy executives, who will discuss how consumers can reduce energy consumption and its environmental impact, while increasing energy resilience and independence.

WHEN & WHERE

The panel will take place on Thursday, September 29th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM CDT at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX (Room D174).

WHY

Only 19% of US broadband households are aware of their electricity provider's energy monitoring and management products. Lack of education is often a barrier for the adoption of smart technology in the home. This panel aims to encourage attendees to begin their smart home transition while providing the background knowledge on how to do so.

Through this panel, CEDIA Expo attendees will gain an understanding of how climate change and macro trends in the energy space will affect the smart home and home energy management markets. They will also learn about the energy savings attributed to smart home, sustainable products, the implications of the newly enacted IRA on consumers, and the benefits of energy efficient technologies in the home.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY

In his role at Schneider Electric, Brad has extensive experience in the development and direction of the smart home of the future. He will provide tips for home energy control, including how to leverage automation solutions and what the best tools are to view and understand usage data.

To schedule an interview with Brad Wills, please contact Schneider Electric Media Relations Manager, Thomas Eck, at thomas.eck@se.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric